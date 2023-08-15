‘The Masked Singer’ Big Format Changes & New Premiere Date Revealed by Fox

Take It Off! Take It Off! Subscribe to our The Masked Singer Newsletter:

The Masked Singer returns for its tenth season next month, which is sooner than expected, as Fox confirmed the celebrity singing competition will kick off on Sunday, September 10, at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT, immediately after the NFL Double Header.

Following the premiere, the season will take a two-week break before returning on Wednesday, September 27, the series’ originally planned debut date. The new episodes will air from 8-9 PM ET/PT for the remainder of the season.

Fox promises “one of the biggest, can’t-miss unmaskings in the show’s history” in the season premiere. The opener will also feature the return of some fan-fave former celebrity contestants, including Michelle Williams and Rumer Willis, Joey Fatone and Bow Wow, and Victor Oladipo and Barry Zito, who will all perform new ‘unmasked’ duets.

Season 10 will feature 16 masked contestants in an all-new format, which sees three groups of singers facing off before a special Battle Royale semi-final for each group. The Wild Card twist will return, which allows one Wild Card to be introduced to each group. Also back is the Ding Dong Keep It On power, in which judges can save one contestant from elimination, but only for the Battle Royale episode.

This season’s masked characters include Donut, Anteater, Hawk, Hibiscus, and S’More.

Themed episodes are also returning this season, including “Trolls Night,” in honor of the upcoming release of DreamWorks Animation’s Trolls Band Together; a special “Harry Potter Night” episode airing the week of Halloween; and an episode celebrating the hits of music legend Elton John.

Other themes include “NFL Night,” “One Hit Wonders,” “Disco,” “2000s Night,” “I Wanna Rock,” and “Soundtrack of My Life.”

Nick Cannon returns as host alongside panelists Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke. In addition, Masked Singer alums from seasons past will appear throughout the season with special performances.

The Masked Singer, Season 10, Premieres, Sunday, September 10, 8 pm et/5 pm pt, Fox