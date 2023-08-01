Savannah Chrisley Reacts to Reports About Father Todd’s Physical & Mental Wellbeing

Following reports that he has “let himself go” since being sent to a Florida prison six months ago, Todd Chrisley‘s daughter has come out to defend her father in her latest “Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley” podcast.

The 25-year-old, alongside her parents’ lawyer Alex Little, discussed what they claim are holes in the government’s case against her father and mother Julie. They also gave an update on where they are now in the appeals process before discussing Todd himself. Savannah firstly addressed reports about her father’s mental and physical condition, stating, “It’s hilarious because one of them was like, ‘He’s let himself go.”

“First off, newsflash, they don’t sell hair color in commissary so, of course, his hair is gray,” she said. “But you know what? I would tell him today, if he was out, ‘Keep it that way.’ Like, it looks good.”

She then informed listeners, “He’s got this great prison barber, it’s this Puerto Rican guy, he’s very kind,” and added that her father remained “relentlessly optimistic” about his chances of being freed.

Todd and his wife Julie Chrisley, another star of the USA Network reality series, were convicted on charges of bank fraud and tax evasion in June 2022. In November, they were charged to 12 years in prison and seven, respectively.

The couple’s lawyer gave an update on the appeals process they’re pushing amid “nightmare” conditions previously reported. Speaking to People, Jay Surgent, a partner at Weiner Law Group LLP, who represents the couple, shared that they “did our final filings” last week for an appeal.

Ahead of this appeals update, TV Insider reported that Todd had been enduring bad plumbing, potential mold, and no air conditioning to hold off the extreme heat being experienced in Pensacola, Florida, where he’s serving his sentence. Meanwhile, Julie is also reportedly experiencing tough conditions in Lexington, Kentucky, where she’s currently serving her sentence.

Todd and Julie’s children Savannah and Chase Chrisley, spoke out about their parents’ living conditions on Savannah’s podcast Unlocked. “It’s a nightmare,” Chase said. “Now they both have no air conditioning. They’re both in states where it gets to be 100-plus degrees, and there’s no air conditioning.”