NBA Analyst Mark Jackson Speaks Out After Shocking ESPN Exit

Mark Jackson at ESPN
Long-time NBA announcer Mark Jackson has said he was “shocked and dismayed” after he was let go from ESPN on Monday, July 31.

Jackson took to Instagram to confirm reports that he would be exiting the cable network, stating, “This morning, unexpectedly, I was informed that my services were no longer needed at ESPN.”

While he admitted to being “shocked and dismayed” by the news, he went on to thank ESPN and “all the staff of the NBA ESPN crew for allowing me to be a part of the organization for the past 15+ years.”

 

“It has been an honor to sit beside two LEGENDS in the business, who are like brothers to me, Mike Breen and Jeff Van Gundy, and learn so much from them,” he continued. “Lisa Salters is a GOAT and like a sister to me and I’m proud of the work she continues to do.”

He also thanked his producer, Tim Corrigan, stating, “I give the utmost gratitude and thanks for always inspiring and supporting me.”

Jackson also gave his respects to those behind the camera, telling them, “please know that you were always seen by me and so greatly appreciated.”

According to sports columnist Peter Vecsey, Jackson had two years left on his contract at ESPN, which the network will have to pay out. The cable channel is set to bring in former 76ers coach Doc Rivers and NBA broadcast legend Doris Burke as announcer Mike Breen’s co-hosts.

Last month, Jackson’s broadcast partner Jeff Van Gundy was one of 20+ staff members let go as the cable network continues its mass layoffs.

“I wish greater measures of success to the new ESPN team. May they continue to elevate this game that has given me a home and a life,” Jackson added in his statement.

Jackson, a former NBA star who played for several teams, including the New York Knicks, Toronto Raptors, and the Denver Nuggets, joined ESPN in 2006 as a broadcast commentator. He briefly left the network in 2011 to coach the Golden State Warriors and returned as a game analyst in 2014.

