Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Season 4 comes to a close on Monday, May 13, and spinning the wheel this week are Neil deGrasse TysonVeep‘s Tony Hale, and A Black Lady Sketch Show‘s Robin Thede. TV Insider has an exclusive look into their face-off that shows the stars trying to solve a puzzle about fame. Fitting!

The Bonus Round category is “People,” and the players start out with little help from the letters they call in the clip above. Thede, Hale, and Tyson each guess a letter that only has one space on the board, and Thede cracks up the audience when she sarcastically says “cool” in response to the excess of blank spaces. Hale gives a throwaway guess with “mandarine oranges,” and Tyson has no ideas for what the puzzle could read.

When it’s Thede’s turn again, she guesses an “a,” of which there are two in the puzzle. She guesses “all of my adoring fans” on a whim and turns out to be right!

“What?!” Tyson says in pure shock while Hale applauds Thede. “So good!” Hale adds.

Drew Carey on Retiring From 'Price Is Right' & His 'WOF' Advice for Ryan Seacrest
Related

Drew Carey on Retiring From 'Price Is Right' & His 'WOF' Advice for Ryan Seacrest

Pat Sajak walks over to the players and jokes to Tyson, “As an astrophysicist, can you explain what just happened?” All Tyson can say is “WHAT?” Thede is “shaking” as she celebrates her shocking win.

Hosted by Pat Sajak and Vanna White, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune invites celebrity contestants to spin the world’s most famous Wheel on America’s Game and solve puzzles for a chance to win $1 million. All the money won will go to a charity of their choice.

In the Season 4 Episode 10 finale, Tyson is competing for the Harlem Educational Activities Fund; Thede is competing for Girls Inc.; and Hale is competing for Stand Up To Cancer. See them face off for a good cause tonight on ABC!

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, Season 4 Finale, Monday, May 13, 9/8c, ABC

