‘Below Deck’: The Franchise’s Most Overboard Moments

April Bernard
'Below Deck'
Bravo
TV Insider Magazine - March 2023

Think of it as a sexier, sunnier, saltier Upstairs, Downstairs.

Below Deck mates the swells who can afford to charter a luxury yacht with the proles who cook and clean for them and cart them around. Lots of personalities, lots of opportunities for did-that-just-happen highlights — and over 22 seasons, the BD flagship and its four spinoffs (Mediterranean, Sailing Yacht, Down Under, and Adventure) have not disappointed.

Scroll down to take a look at the nine most overboard moments.

Below Deck, All Seasons & Shows, Streaming Now, Peacock

This is an excerpt from TV Insider’s inaugural issue. For more in-depth, reported coverage devoted to streaming shows from the publishers of TV Guide Magazine, pick up the March issue of the new monthly publication, currently on newsstands or for purchase online here. You can also subscribe to TV Insider Magazine here now.

'Below Deck'
Bravo

First mate Gary’s got it going on!

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Seasons 2, 3

He notches two love triangles (Alli and Sydney, Ashley and Gabriela), a brief fling and big sparks with Daisy!

'Below Deck'
Bavo

Rocker + strippers = 1 wild charter

Below Deck Down Under Season 1, Episodes 3, 4

“It’s like trying to herd really horny cats!” chief stew Aesha says of the uninhibited guests.

'Below Deck'
Bravo

No towel swan on the bed for jerks

Below Deck Season 2, Episode 5

Chief stew Kate left rude guests a blanket folded into a penis shape. “It’s a rocket ship!”

'Below Deck'
Bravo

Is that the dock, or are you just happy to see me?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2, Episode 11

High winds and a thruster snafu send the yacht crashing into concrete.

'Below Deck'
Bravo

Chef Mila fails at five-star cuisine

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 4, Episode 1

Microwaved steaks? Nachos with canned corn? And she trained at Le Cordon Bleu!

'Below Deck'
Bravo

A drunken guest takes a late-night swim, defying a livid Captain Lee

Below Deck Season 8, Episode 10

Shameless, she asks for bacon. He cancels the charter.

'Below Deck'
Bravo

Snitch! Hannah has “drugs on board”

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5, Episode 12

Captain Sandy is alerted to the chief stew’s undeclared Valium and CBD vape…and fires her.

'Below Deck'
Bravo

A line snares Ashton, dragging him overboard

Below Deck Season 6, Episode 10

A cameraman acts quickly before the deckhand’s ankle is severed.

'Below Deck'
Bravo

Lexi goes haywire in the hot tub

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6, Episode 5

The inebriated stew spits insults at all the crew and is so aggressive, producers step in.

Below Deck

Below Deck Adventure

Below Deck Down Under

Below Deck Mediterranean

Below Deck Sailing Yacht

