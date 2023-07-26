‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ Singer Sinéad O’Connor Dies at 56

Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor has died, the Grammy-winning artist was 56 years old.

News of the performer’s death was first reported by The Irish Times, while no additional details surrounding the cause have been shared at this time. A statement shared by the singer’s family to the outlet reads, “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

O’Connor is best known for her song, “Nothing Compares 2 U,” which was written by Prince and named the number-one world single in 1990.

Her debut album The Lion and the Cobra was released in 1987 and ended up charting internationally. Her second album, I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got became one of her biggest successes, on which “Nothing Compares 2 U” was the lead single. Her other studio albums included 1992’s Am I Not Your Girl?, 1994’s Universal Mother, 2000’s Faith and Courage, as well as 2005’s Throw Down Your Arms.

In addition to her success in music, O’Connor made her mark on television as well, most notably in 1992 with an appearance on Saturday Night Live during which she sang Bob Marley’s “War,” protesting against sexual abuse of children in the Catholic church. As the song came to its conclusion, she held up a photo of Pope John Paul II while uttering the word evil. Proceeding to tear up the image, she said, “fight the real enemy.”

Most recently in television, O’Connor lent her vocals to the latest rendition of Outlander‘s theme music, “Skye Boat Song,” which runs during the opening credits of each Season 7 episode.

A self-professed protest singer, O’Connor was also known for her outspoken nature. In 2018 she converted to Islam and technically changed her name to Shuhada’ Sadaqat but continued to perform under her birth name. She earned seven Grammy nominations during her career, one of which she won in 1991 when I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got earned the award for Best Alternative Music Performance.

O’Connor struggled with mental illness and shared that she’d been diagnosed with bipolar disorder in the early 2000s. The singer had also struggled with suicidal thoughts and had even expressed such feelings after the death of her son Shane in 2022. She leaves behind three children.