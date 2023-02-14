Don’t Be the Lass to Know! Subscribe to our Outlander Newsletter:

Starz is giving Outlander fans a special Valentine’s gift with the release of Season 7’s opening credit sequence featuring the iconic theme song, “The Skye Boat Song.”

But the minute-and-a-half-long sequence features more than just new visuals. There’s also a new singer leading the pleasing tune as Grammy-winning artist Sinéad O’Connor performs the theme. The singer helps bring a new life to the latest chapter of Claire’s (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie’s (Sam Heughan) continued love story, which remains a fitting focus for Valentine’s Day.

Drawing inspiration from the show’s upcoming storylines and locations, the visuals also offer fans a peek behind the Season 7 curtain at the drama, romance, and epic adventures on the horizon for the Fraser family and friends. As previously announced, Outlander Season 7 will arrive in the Summer of 2023, with an exact premiere date yet to be unveiled.

“We are honored to have Sinéad O’Connor performing ‘The Skye Boat Song.’ Her rendition is, for me, a reminder of all that’s beautiful about Outlander. She is talented beyond measure. Hers is a voice of the ages — one which pierces heart and soul — and embodies the spirit of the show,” says Matthew B. Roberts, showrunner and executive producer of Outlander.

Based on the best-selling book series by Diana Gabaldon, Outlander has become a worldwide phenomenon since its television debut in 2014. The series features Balfe, Heughan, Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, John Bell, David Berry, Caitlin O’Ryan, and Paul Gorman, who will all be joined by Charles Vandervaart, Izzy Meikle-Small, and Joey Phillips in the upcoming seventh Season.

Season 7 is set to feature 16 all-new installments and will serve as the TV show’s penultimate season before its recently-announced eighth and final season. Meanwhile, Outlander‘s first spinoff, Blood of My Blood, focusing on the love story between Jamie’s parents, is already in the works.

The series is executive produced by Matthew B. Roberts, Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Toni Graphia, Luke Schelhaas, Andy Harries, Jim Kohlberg, Caitríona Balfe, and Sam Heughan. Don’t miss the gorgeous credits above, and stay tuned for other exciting reveals and announcements in the weeks leading up to Outlander‘s Season 7 premiere.

Outlander, Season 7 Premiere, Summer 2023, Starz