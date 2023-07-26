‘Jeopardy!’ Fans React to ‘Brutal’ Physics Category

This… Is… Jeopardy! Subscribe to our Jeopardy! Newsletter:

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the July 26 episode of Jeopardy!]

Policy analyst Alex Muhler and school counselor Lucas Partridge took on one-day Jeopardy! champion library circulation assistant Julie Sission, who has a total winnings of $11,210. And although Alex led the first round with $7,600, the tables turned quickly as the game transitioned to Double Jeopardy.

Lucas took complete control of the game during Double Jeopardy, crawling from $5,000 to $15,800 by the time Alex finally found one of the Daily Doubles of the round. However, she answered unsuccessfully, losing $4,000 from her total of $11,200.

After a few more clues, Lucas found a video Daily Double under the “Physics” category, and although he answered wrong, he only bet $100. Host Ken Jennings teased he could tell how much Lucas’ “loves this subject,” noting how he and everyone have avoided (and answered incorrectly on) the subject thus far. But he quipped again when Lucas got the final clue for the category correctly, saying, “Physicists everywhere were about to throw a shoe at the television, but you saved us.”

For Final Jeopardy, in the “Opera Source Material category,” everyone answered the clue correctly, leaving wagers to determine the winner. Lucas bet $0, content to win the game with $20,100.

“Today’s #jeopardy physics category was brutal,” one user tweeted. “Clues were worded weirdly and that 2000 dollar question should have been the 400 dollar questions.”

Check out the fan reaction to the game below.

Funny @KenJennings 😁 they really avoided and.butchered that physics category #Jeopardy — Lady Lia Pondeca (@LadyLiaPondeca) July 26, 2023

Let’s do biology or chemistry next time. That category was tough!#Jeopardy — LinestandingNYC℠ (@linestandingnyc) July 26, 2023

I bet Mayan would scoff at all of the missed clues in the physics category. #Jeopardy — Not Mark Wahlberg (@_MarkWithAnM) July 26, 2023

Today’s #jeopardy physics category was brutal. Clues were worded weirdly and that 2000 dollar question should have been the 400 dollar questions — nonlinear banana (@sometimeslines) July 26, 2023

Congrats Lucas, see you all later, bye Ken #Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/83l50UvpSu — Cartoon Hero (@toonmanyeah) July 26, 2023

Feels good to see a competitive show episode #Jeopardy — Cartoon Hero (@toonmanyeah) July 26, 2023

Alex did well in the first round, but Lucas is in her rear view mirror. Let’s see what happens in Double Jeopardy. #Jeopardy — Jeff Veloso (@jveloso100) July 26, 2023

