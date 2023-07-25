‘Jeopardy!’ Fans React to Ryan Coogler Triple Stumper

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the July 24 episode of Jeopardy!]

Two-day Jeopardy! champion and marketing director Taylor Clagett had to defend his $31,800 winnings against library circulation assistant Julie Sission and psychologist resident Andrew Knowles.

And although the Final Jeopardy can come across as easy to viewers, some more obvious clues left our cast of contestants completely stumped.

In the first round, “Denmark” category took some casualties, with every contestant getting the same question wrong for $200. “Animals” for $600 produced another triple stumper, as did “Animals” for $400. “Even Rhyme the Time” for $200 made everyone clam up.

However, when the game shifted to Double Jeopardy, Julie found the second Daily Double almost immediately but was unable to answer correctly. She dropped $4,000 from her third-place total of $4,200 against Taylor’s lead of $6,200. This ruined her chance of jumping from third to first place, as host Ken Jennings pointed out, especially since Taylor correctly answered the final Daily Double soon after for a $9,000 total.

After clearing the board after avoiding the “Writers-Directors” category, the contestants were forced to tackle it. After getting the first two right, the clue for $1200 showcased writer/director Ryan Coogler (Black Panther) and co-writer Joe Robert Cole, but no one could make out Coogler. This brought the scores closer to the final round, with

For Final Jeopardy in the category “Compound Word Origins,” Julie and Andrew were able to answer correctly, superstar, with Taylor, unfortunately, messing up his response. Julie added $3,010 to win with $11,210, and Taylor dropped to third place.

“I’m going to shamelessly use the Ryan Coogler Triple Stumper to promote my Youtube page,” a Reddit user claiming to be the owner of Black Jeopardy. “First thing I thought when the photo came up,” another user replied. It’s a well-known thing that, alongside sports, black history is a central weak point for Jeopardy! contestants.

Check out Twitter’s reaction below.

