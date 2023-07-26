‘Heartland’ Sets Season 16 Premiere Date at UPtv

Heartland is setting its U.S. TV return with Season 16 UPtv premiere officially set for Sunday, August 6.

The family drama is the longest-running one-hour drama in Canadian television history, and it remains a favorite stateside. Set in the rolling foothills of the Rockies in the fictional town of Hudson, Alberta, Heartland follows the Bartlett-Fleming Family who has just learned a hard lesson that life is short and you must live each day to the fullest.

While some journeys end, others are just beginning. In Season 16, Amy (Amber Marshall) and the rest of her family are making bold strides toward their futures. Together, the Bartlett-Fleming family will come together to face fears and start a new chapter. Based on Lauren Brooke’s bestselling series of books, Heartland first debuted back in 2007.

Announced by People, the UPtv debut of Heartland‘s 16th season will take place after a Season 15 marathon which will play on the network beginning at 9 am ET leading up to the 7 pm ET premiere. Season 16 also gives viewers a posthumous look at Robert Cormier’s character Finn Cotter, a love interest for Amy who was introduced in Season 15.

Cormier died in September 2022 at age 33 after injuries sustained in a fall. Following the actor’s loss, his family shared in a statement at the time, “Robert was an athlete, an actor, and a great brother. He had a passion for helping others and was always looking to achieve more. He enjoyed movie nights with his family and looked up greatly to his father. He impacted many people throughout his life whether it was family, teammates, and friends. Rob’s memory will live on through his passion for art and film; as well as his three sisters who meant the world to him.”

Along with Marshall and Cormier, Season 16 features Shaun Johnston, Michelle Morgan, Chris Potter, Jessica Steen, Kerry, James, Alisha Newton, Graham Wardle, and Michelle Nolden among others. Don’t miss the UPtv premiere of Heartland when Season 16 arrives this August on the network.

Heartland, Season 16 Premiere, Sunday, August 6, 7 pm ET, UPtv