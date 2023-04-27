‘Heartland’: Find Out When Season 16 Will Premiere in the U.S.

If you can’t get enough of Heartland, you’re in luck: New episodes will soon be available to stream.

TV Insider has learned exclusively that the U.S. premiere of Season 16 is set for Thursday, June 1, on UP Faith & Family. It will be the first place in the U.S. to premiere it, and it’s the only place fans can stream the 15 new episodes until 2024. Episodes will be added weekly.

“UP Faith & Family continues to be the U.S. home of Heartland, and the only place fans can watch the newest supersized season until 2024,” said Hector Campos, Senior Vice President of Content Strategy and Programming at UP Entertainment, in a statement. “Heartland has incredibly passionate fans, so we lean heavily into the fandom and ask fans, ‘Why wait?’ to watch the newest season of Heartland until next year when you can watch on UP Faith & Family beginning June 1. We also treat subscribers to special content produced exclusively for our streaming service, including never-before-seen bonus videos.”

The series is the longest-running one-hour drama in Canadian television history. It is set in the rolling foothills of the Rockies in the fictional town of Hudson, Alberta. Some journeys may end, but others are just beginning. The Bartlett-Fleming family has learned a hard lesson: Life is short, and you have to live each day to the fullest. In Season 16, Amy (Amber Marshall) and the rest of the family making bold strides towards their futures. The Bartlett-Fleming family will come together to face their fears and start the next chapter in their lives. Watch the trailer above.

Heartland was the second most streamed family drama and the 13th most streamed series overall in 2022. It is based on Lauren Brooke’s bestselling series of books. Michael Weinberg, Tom Cox, Jordy Randall, Heather Conkie, and Mark Haroun serve as executive producers. Dean Bennett produces the series. The series writers are Conkie, Haroun, Ken Craw, Alexandra Clarke, Caitlin D. Fryers, and Adam Hussein. Directors for Season 16 include Ken Filewych, Pierre Tremblay, Chris Potter, Kristin Lehman, Gloria Kim, Melanie Scrofano, Michelle Morgan, Madison Thomas, and Dean Bennett.

