‘Heartland’ & ‘Slasher’ Actor Robert Cormier Dies at 33

Actor Robert Cormier died on Friday, September 23, at the age of 33. Fans of Heartland will best remember him as Finn Cotter, the grandson of Al Cotter (Duncan Fraser), on the long-running drama. Finn was a potential love interest for series protagonist Amy Fleming (Amber Marshall).

Cormier also played Kit Jennings on the third season of Netflix anthology horror series Slasher and was featured in episodes of American Gods, Designated Survivor, and Ransom.

UPtv, the network that airs Heartland, paid tribute to the late actor on Instagram, sharing, “Robert Cormier, aka Heartland’s Finn, was an amazing talent, gone too soon,” with a photo of him and his costar from the series.

Heartland’s own Instagram also shared a tribute, writing, “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Robert Cormier. He was a beloved member of the Heartland cast the last two seasons. On behalf of the Heartland cast and crew, our thoughts are with him and his family, who have asked for privacy during this difficult time.”

While his obituary doesn’t note a cause of death, his sister told The Hollywood Reporter that he died in a hospital in Etobicoke, Ontario from injuries sustained from a fall.

The actor’s family shared his gifts in his obituary, writing, “Robert was an athlete, an actor, and a great brother. He had a passion for helping others and was always looking to achieve more. He enjoyed movie nights with his family and looked up greatly to his father. He impacted many people throughout his life whether it was family, teammates, and friends. Rob’s memory will live on through his passion for art and film; as well as his three sisters who meant the world to him.”

His final Instagram post shows him surrounded by scripts for Heartland, so it is expected he will be featured in upcoming episodes of the series when it returns for Season 16 on Sunday, October 2.