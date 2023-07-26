Is Meryl Streep making a killer turn in the third season of Only Murders in the Building? She’s certainly on the suspect list in the newly released trailer for the Hulu hit’s latest chapter.

Set to arrive Tuesday, August 8, Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building will debut with two episodes, and each Tuesday, a new installment will drop. Back for more murder mystery fun are podcasting trio Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short), and Mabel (Selena Gomez) who are investigating a death behind the scenes of Oliver’s Broadway production.

The victim in question is Paul Rudd‘s Ben Glenroy who was seen dying onscreen at the end of Season 2 which teased a jump forward in time for Charles, Oliver, and Mabel. But who decided to cut Ben’s Broadway debut short? The trailer, above is teasing a slew of potential suspects, including Streep’s Loretta Durkin who will supposedly help Charles, Oliver, and Mabel try to uncover the mystery.

At the same time, Oliver is working his hardest to put his show back together after it falls into shambles amid Ben’s death. Expect plenty of signature twists and turns as the case takes the friends in different directions, but as Mabel puts it, “Well, you know, who are we without a homicide?” With the addition of Season 3’s Broadway element, the trailer hints at epic and surreal performances fit for the stage.

Along with Steve Martin, Martin, Short, Selena Gomez, Paul Rudd, and Meryl Streep, the Season 3 trailer teases plenty of new characters and returning favorites played by Tina Fey, Jesse Williams, Ashley Park, Jackie Hoffman, Linda Emond, Matthew Broderick, Michael Cyril Creighton, and Da’Vine Joy Randolph to name a few.

Co-created by writers Steve Martin and John Hoffman, Only Murders in the Building is executive produced by Martin, Hoffman, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Dan Fogelman, and Jess Rosenthal. Don’t miss the fun that awaits when Only Murders in the Building returns to TV this August, and in the meantime, catch the trailer, above.

Only Murders in the Building, Season 3 Premiere, Tuesday, August 8, Hulu