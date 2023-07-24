‘Shark Tank’ Star Daymond John Gets Restraining Order Against Ex-Contestants

Shark Tank investor Daymond John has been granted a temporary restraining order against three former contestants who attacked him on social media over their alleged “nightmare” experience with him.

According to court documents, a New Jersey federal court has banned former NFL defensive end Al “Bubba” Baker, his wife Sabrina, and daughter Brittani from speaking publicly about their experience with John.

The Baker family appeared on the business reality show in 2014, where they accepted John’s offer for a $300,00 investment for 30% of their boneless ribs company, Bubba’s Q Boneless Baby Back Ribs. The family claims the proposal was changed off-air to $100,000 for a larger 35% stake.

“All the Bakers’ posts are negative, disparaging, or both and certainly could impact DFV’s and John’s reputation, goodwill, and credibility,” US District Judge Robert Kugler wrote in his ruling (per Deadline), referring to the DF Ventures entity John set up to do business with the family.



“These posts clearly caused reputational harm that John will now have to deal with and counter,” Kulger continued.

The Bakers have also been ordered to remove previous “disparaging” social media posts about John and their business relationship.

“Today’s decision against the Bakers, their company, and their false statements is a moment of vindication,” John said in a statement. “The actual facts, the record, and the federal Judge’s opinion have confirmed that I did not — and could not have — committed any wrongdoing. I have always upheld transparency and honesty throughout my journey as an entrepreneur.”

Speaking with the LA Times back in May, the Bakers accused John and some of his associates of “misleading them, trying to take over their business and depriving them of the profits from potentially lucrative partnerships.”

John denied these claims and decided to take the Bakers to court over their continued disparaging remarks.

“I am grateful for the support that I’ve received during this time and will continue defending my reputation with the same passion I bring to empowering fellow entrepreneurs,” the celebrity investor stated.