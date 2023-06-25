Barbara Corcoran Names the ‘Shark Tank’ Deal That Got Her $468 Million

Dan Clarendon
Comments
Barbara Corcoran of 'Shark Tank'
Christopher Willard/ABC

Shark Tank

 More

Investor Barbara Corcoran has made countless deals on Shark Tank, but only one has earned the 74-year-old nearly a half million dollars.

“That would have to be [the] Comfy,” Corcoran told podcaster Daniel Mac after he asked about her most profitable investment from the ABC reality show. “They made me $468 million dollars in three years. … I took the deal myself. I got a third of the business for, I think, $50,000. Nobody wanted it.”

Entrepreneurs Brian and Michael Speciale — a.k.a. The Speciale Brothers — pitched The Original Comfy — a sweatshirt-blanket hybrid — during Season 9’s holiday-themed Shark Tank episode in 2017.

@thedanielmacshow

The Greatest Shark Tank Investment @DANIEL MAC @Barbara Corcoran #sharktank #investing #stocks #barbaracorcoran

♬ original sound – The Daniel Mac Show

“’Tis the season of the Comfy / Fa-la-la-la-la, la-la-la-la,” they sang. “It’s the blanket that’s a sweatshirt / Fa-la-la-la-la, la-la-la-la / Stay warm and cozy, it’s the Comfy / The perfect gift for anyone on your list / Get one now before they’re all gone / Fa-la-la-la-la, it’s Comfy time.”

Much like the Comfy’s sherpa-fabric interior, Corcoran’s memory is a little fuzzy. Fellow Shark Tankshark Robert Herjavec also wanted in on the product, but he drove a harder bargain, offering the Speciales $50,000 for a 50-percent stake in their business.

Corcoran underbid him, extending $50,000 in exchange for a 30-percent stake, and the brothers took her up on the offer.

Daymond John Seeks Restraining Order Against Former 'Shark Tank' Contestants
Related

Daymond John Seeks Restraining Order Against Former 'Shark Tank' Contestants

 

“That’s a good investment,” Corcoran observed on The Daniel Mac Podcast, reflecting on a deal gave her a 9,360x return. “But don’t worry. I’ve lost on so many others.”

Shark Tank’s 15th season will air Fridays this fall at 8/7c as part of ABC’s reality-centric (and thus strike-proof) programming lineup, though the network hasn’t announced a return date for the Emmy-winning series. Reruns of the show — featuring Corcoran, Herjavec, and fellow sharks Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, Daymond John, Lori Greiner — air multiple times a week on CNBC.

Shark Tank, Season 15 Premiere, TBD, ABC

Shark Tank - ABC

Shark Tank where to stream

Shark Tank

Barbara Corcoran

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Frederic Forrest
1
Frederic Forrest, ‘Apocalypse Now’ and ’21 Jump Street’ Actor, Dies at 86
Dave Karger
2
TCM’s Dave Karger Talks Layoffs at Cable Channel: ‘Beyond Heartbroken’
Kevin Costner in 'Yellowstone'
3
7 Ways ‘Yellowstone’ Could Handle Kevin Costner’s Exit
'The Game,' 'Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies,' 'Star Trek: Prodigy,' 'Queen of the Universe'
4
Paramount+ Cancels 4 Shows: ‘The Game,’ ‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ & More
Kim Cattrall as Samantha Jones in Sex and the City
5
Samantha’s Best ‘Sex and the City’ Moments