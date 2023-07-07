It’s that time of the year again: San Diego Comic-Con. In 2023, the event is running from Thursday, July 20 through Sunday, July 23, and while some things are up in the air, there are some TV panels on the schedule you won’t want to miss.

With the writers strike ongoing and the potential actors strike as well, it’s unclear just who will be in attendance at SDCC; most of the panel announcements don’t include any participants just yet. Marvel, Lucasfilm, HBO, Universal, Sony, and Netflix are among those without a presence at all.

But there will still be plenty to see. Below, see the list of panels that have been announced so far for July 20-23 and keep checking as we update it as more are added and days and times are set. (All times PT)

Thursday, July 20

12:45 p.m. Ghosts (CBS): One of television’s top comedies on CBS and Paramount+ returns to Comic-Con after a season cliffhanger where Sam saw a piercing white light shoot from the heavens directly into their home. Join for a special Ghosts presentation. Ballroom 20

1:45 p.m. Jury Duty (Prime Video): The Amazon Freevee Original series chronicles the inner workings of an American jury trial through the eyes of one particular juror, Ronald Gladden, who doesn’t realize that everyone around him is an actor and the entire trial is fake. Get the inside scoop on what was happening behind the scenes during the making of the series from the cast and creative team, and meet San Diego’s own hometown hero, Ronald. Indigo Ballroom

2:00 p.m. The Wheel of Time (Prime Video): The Wheel continues to turn at Comic-Con, as the cast of Prime Video’s hit series gives a sneak peek into the highly anticipated second season. In addition to a discussion about how the show is bringing Robert Jordan’s iconic book series from page to screen, they’ll be revealing exclusive season 2 content, as well as some other exciting surprises for attendees. Ballroom 20

3:00 p.m. Cruel Summer (Freeform): The stars and creative team behind Freeform’s hit series take you behind the scenes of season 2 and tease all the twists and turns viewers can expect from the shocking final episodes. Fans will be treated to an exclusive sneak peek of the rest of the season and a conversation with stars Lexi Underwood, Sadie Stanley, and Griffin Gluck, alongside executive producers Michelle Purple and Bill Purple. Indigo Ballroom

3:15 p.m. Twisted Metal (Peacock): Get an exclusive sneak peek at Peacock’s new original comedy series. Based on the classic PlayStation game series, Twisted Metal is a high-octane action comedy based on an original take by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick and written by Michael Jonathan Smith, about a motor-mouthed outsider offered a chance at a better life, but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. The ten-episode series stars Anthony Mackie, Stephanie Beatriz, Thomas Haden Church, with Will Arnett and Joe Seanoa, and guest stars Neve Campbell. Ballroom 20

4:30 p.m. What We Do in the Shadows (FX): We’re sending ravens—500 ravens!—to invite you to join America’s favorite vampire roommates at Comic-Con! Be among the first humans to set eyes on a brand-new episode, complete with surprises! Ballroom 20

5:45 p.m. Archer (FXX): Get ready to party, folks! The hit animated comedy series returns to San Diego for one last blow-out celebration in advance of its upcoming 14th and final season. The landscape of the spy world is changing, and The Agency is now finding its way with Lana at the helm. Her goal is to make money while also making the world a better place, but running a spy agency isn’t so cut and dried. Come for a can’t-miss exclusive screening of the season opener and additional surprises. Ballroom 20