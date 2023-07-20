[These interviews were conducted prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike authorization.]

Freeform is serving up some fresh animated adult comedy in its upcoming series Praise Petey, which officially debuts on Friday, July 21.

In TV Insider’s exclusive first look at the show, stars Annie Murphy, Kiersey Clemons, Christine Baranski, John Cho, Stephen Root, and Amy Hill are taking us behind the scenes of their recording sessions for the show created by former Saturday Night Live head writer Anna Drezen.

As seen in the video, above, Murphy and her costars, along with Drezen, are unveiling their roles and teasing what viewers can anticipate from the show, which is also executive produced by Mike Judge and Greg Daniels.

Praise Petey tells the story of NYC it-girl, Petey, a.k.a. Petra, who has everything figured out until her well-curated life crumbles around her. In a strange turn of events, she receives a mysterious gift from her late father which gives her a new lease on life. The gift? She takes over as leader of his small-town cult known as New Utopia.

Trading in the city for the country, Petey embraces her new role as a “girl boss” and learns what it means to be a leader and how to find her voice as she attempts to modernize the cult she’s now in charge of. The concept immediately pulled in the cast, who excitedly explain their characters in the exclusive sneak peek.

According to Drezen, the concept was originally an idea for a sketch during her time at SNL, but it was ultimately too involved to make it to air, hence the creation of Praise Petey. Animated by Shadowmachine, the series is executive produced by Drezen, Judge, Daniels, Dustin Davis, Alex Bulkley, Corey Campodonico, and Monica Padrick.

Praise Petey, Series Premiere, Friday, July 21, 10/9c Freeform