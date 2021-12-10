Annie Murphy & John Cho to Star In Freeform’s First-Ever Animated Series

Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek) and John Cho (Cowboy Bebop) head up the cast for Freeform‘s first-ever animated series, Praise Petey, which hails from Saturday Night Live writer Anna Drezen.

The basic cabler has given the show a full series order, in addition to announcing two more animated shows in development. Praise Petey follows Petey (Murphy), a New York City “it” girl whose life is falling apart until a mysterious gift from her father gives her a new lease on life. With that, Petey sets about modernizing her dad’s small-town cult.

Cho voices Bandit, a cult member since childhood and a potential love interest for Petey. The voice cast also includes Kiersey Clemons (The Flash) as a bartender and Petey’s reluctant BFF Eliza; Christine Baranski (The Good Fight) as Petey’s mother White; Amy Hill (Magnum P.I.) as Bandit’s Southern mama Mae Mae; and Stephen Root (Barry) as Petey’s father and stone-cold cult leader, who may or may not be dead.

Drezen serves as executive producer on the series alongside Monica Padrick, Mike Judge, Greg Daniels, Dustin Davis, Alex Bulkley, and Corey Campodonico. 20th Television Animation produces, with animation by ShadowMachine.

“I can’t believe I get to make this show with so many funny and smart people,” Drezen said (via Variety). “Getting to work with Monica, Bandera, Freeform, ShadowMachine, 20th Television Animation and this amazing cast has been a blast and dream — a bleam. This rules.”

In addition to Praise Petey, Freeform also announced that two other 20th Television Animation series are in development. The first is SupaShawty Girls, Funkamatic BangBang, from writers and executive producers Adamma & Adanne Ebo. The show follows twins Yeze and Tule, who are turned into superheroes after a laboratory experiment gone wrong. Tiffany Haddish and Melanie Clark are on board as exec producers.

The second is Wallflower from writers and exec producers Julia Edelman, Danielle Uhlarik, and Olivia de Recat. It revolves around quick-witted introvert Ren, who has the ability to communicate with her houseplants, and with their help, she clumsily navigates the anxieties of life in your twenties.

Praise Petey, TBA, Freeform