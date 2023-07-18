‘Jeopardy!’: Amy Schneider Reveals Which Contestant She’d Like to Compete Against

This… Is… Jeopardy! Subscribe to our Jeopardy! Newsletter:

Jeopardy! super-champ Amy Schneider appeared on the most recent episode of the Inside Jeopardy! podcast, where she revealed which fellow contestant she’d like to compete against.

During the episode, hosts Sarah Whitcomb Foss and Buzzy Cohen asked Schneider if there are any contestants she’s looking forward to facing off against in the Jeopardy! Invitational Tournament — a competition that gives former champions a chance to qualify for the next Jeopardy! Masters tournament.

“I don’t really want to go up against anyone that I can name. It’s all so hard,” Schneider said with a laugh. “In terms of people that have been recent… I talked a lot with Hannah Wilson and was so happy to see her. And we just really connected well.”

Wilson, who, like Schneider, is a trans woman, appeared on Jeopardy! back in May, winning eight consecutive games and earning an impressive $229,801.

“Of all the people that I’ve rooted on the most in the past year or two, she’s the one,” Schneider added.

As a multi-day champion, Wilson won’t be competing in the JIT; instead, she will enter the 2023 Tournament of Champions. If Wilson wins the TOC, she will automatically earn her spot in the next Masters competition.

“You’d have to make it all the way to Masters to meet up with Hannah,” Foss said, while Cohen added, “That could be a good motivator.”

“Oh, I’m pretty motivated, I can tell you,” said Schneider, who was eliminated in fifth place in this year’s Masters tournament, which James Holzhauer ultimately won.

Foss also brought up how she talked to Wilson after her run came to an end and how she mentioned being inspired by Schneider. “We hadn’t talked about on the show that she was trans; we really let her journey be her journey,” Foss stated.

“I said to her, ‘What inspired you to try out for Jeopardy?’ She said, ‘Amy Schneider,'” Foss continued. “And I thought, we have another great champion on the heels of you and really because of you.”

Foss thanked Schneider, telling her, “We are so lucky; we don’t get to choose our ambassadors, we don’t know who’s going to come on this show and be great, but you are certainly one of them. And we couldn’t be more proud, and we’re so excited to see you back on the Alex Trebek stage.”

Schneider also thanked Foss, saying that Jeopardy! “made itself a place that is open to everyone. People hadn’t seen somebody like themselves on the Alex Trebek stage before, but you were ready to welcome them whenever they showed up. So credit to everyone at Jeopardy! for that.”

