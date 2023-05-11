Did ‘Jeopardy!’ Champion Hannah Wilson Continue Her Winning Streak?

Trebek Soundboard For those distressing moments when you could use an audible nudge of encouragement Try It

Jeopardy!‘s current champion Hannah Wilson faced off against two new competitors in the May 11 game, but was she able to hold onto her ongoing streak?

Kicking the Mayim Bialik-hosted game off with six wins under her belt, Hannah had already earned $163,801, but she was determined to continue building as she took to the podium alongside new players, Jon Carnegie and Kat Waller. A data scientist from Chicago, Hannah’s expertise was evident as she quickly buzzed in answers across the Jeopardy!, Double Jeopardy!, and Final Jeopardy! rounds.

Doing well in the first two rounds, Hannah entered Final Jeopardy! with a strong $23,000 and added an additional $3,000 when she offered the correct response to the question which fell under the category “History.” The statement presented to the players read, “His epitaph, in a church in England, reads, ‘Sometime general in the army of George Washington.'”

The correct response was “Who is Benedict Arnold?” While Jon and Kat also answered the question correctly, their meager winnings weren’t enough to outdo Hannah’s impressive $26,000 score, leading her to another victory and a seven-day winning streak. In the process of winning, Hannah also boosted her current earnings to a whopping $189,801.

Should she continue on this road, Hannah’s chances in a face-off against other Jeopardy! heavyweights in a Tournament of Champions run are strong. See how fans reacted to Hannah’s win, below, and let us know how you feel in the comments, section, below.

#Jeopardy

Love watching Hannah Wilson, beautiful and very smart! — Christine Price 🇿🇦🇺🇸😵‍💫 (@stardazer111) May 11, 2023

Jeopardy Spoiler alert. Hannah Wilson wins again pic.twitter.com/X3AU5CUMZP — Beth S (@DianaSh64001589) May 11, 2023

Every day is coronation day for our queen, Hannah Wilson! #jeopardy — charlie (@charliehogle) May 11, 2023

Hannah Wilson is killing it on #Jeopardy. I love it. — Lefuón Rhed. BLM. Police accountability. Vax stan. (@nYcDnA) May 12, 2023

