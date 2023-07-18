‘Hoffman Family Gold’: Hunter Has Burst World Problems in Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

Things are heating up between father and son in Alaska’s Mammoth Valley on Hoffman Family Gold halfway through season 2. Todd and his son Hunter are running separate plants at the mine work site, which brings a little competition. Despite being on separate sides, the crews are united by the same ultimate goal of uncovering 1,000 ounces of gold. That’s easier said than done as they’ve only only accumulated 284 ounces so far.

However, with Todd’s Holy Roller and Hunter’s Black Pearl running simultaneously, the teams may get a collective boost. As seen in this exclusive TV Insider clip, Hunter looks to get a step ahead of Dad by working into the night. He runs his Black Pearl for 12 hours, but things get a little dicey when a damaged waterline shuts the operation down. “I wasn’t paying attention… We just got in a hurry, and I made a mistake,” Hunter admitted.

Ultimately, Hunter put a costly 3-foot-long puncture in the pipe that feeds the plant. A plant that happens to need water to process gold, pumps to the trommel through a long pipe. Meaning with it punctured, Hunter’s plant is out of commission until it can be repaired. Fixing this broken 14-inch polyethylene water pipe is crucial. Without the water it provides to run the Black Pearl, the team is losing roughly $30,000 in gold with the plant sitting idle. One can imagine how Todd will respond when he finds out what happened.

Can the family and teams get it together before they dig a literal and financial hole they can’t get out of? Find out on episode 6 airing on July 21. After a break due to Shark Week, the popular Discovery series will return with new episodes each week through the end of the season on September 1.

Hoffman Family Gold, Fridays, 9/8c, Discovery Channel