‘Gold Rush’ Surprise! Is Todd Hoffman Returning to the Show?

Former Gold Rush star Todd Hoffman has sparked speculation that he could be returning to the Discovery reality series after a recent purchase of a gold mine in Yukon, Canada.

Hoffman starred in the first eight seasons of the hit reality series, which follows the placer gold mining efforts of various family-run mining companies. The first season took place in Alaska before moving onto Klondike in Dawson City, Yukon, and even as far as places such as Guyana in South America.

The show’s success led to a spinoff, Hoffman Family Gold, which premiered in 2022 and saw Hoffman helping a mining partner try and turn around the misfortunes of an operation in Alaska. The spinoff was picked up for a second and third season and last aired on August 9, 2024.

Last July, in a since-deleted Facebook post, Hoffman claimed Discovery had canceled Hoffman Family Gold. “Warner Bros Discovery has allowed our contracts to expire. Unfortunately we will not be on Discovery filming this summer for next year,” he wrote. “I want to thank them for all the years we have had on the network. They have a big rock to push up a steep hill let’s hope they can do it.”

However, on March 22, 2025, Hoffman took to X, where he told his followers, “Bought a gold mine in the Yukon. Buying another one.”

This led to speculation that Hoffman could be about to return to Discovery to share his new mining adventure.

Hoffman originally left Gold Rush in 2018 and, in a 2023 interview with OregonLive.com, he said he made the decision to exit because “you get to this point where you look at your situation, and think, I need a few years with my kids, to be at home, plus you’ve been on this thing for so many years.”

He also said he would “never go back to Gold Rush,” adding, “Of course, I’m biased, but I believe our show is the next rendition of Gold Rush. If you love Gold Rush, you’re probably going to like Hoffman Family Gold.”

But now that Hoffman Family Gold is seemingly no more, could Hoffman be ready to return to Gold Rush? Let us know your thoughts below.