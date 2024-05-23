Hoffman Family Gold Season 3 will mark the end of an era for the popular Discovery Channel series. That’s because it’s the last time three generations of the family are working together. The premiere, which airs June 14, sees the Hoffman men arrive in Alaska to mine the most promising claim they’ve ever had.

It’s bittersweet however as Todd’s father, Jack, announces this would be his final season. The patriarch was on the first eight seasons of Gold Rush, as well as this spinoff. Adding to the pressure is winter fast approaching, meaning the Hoffman crew are under the gun to devise a plan to triple their output and mine 300 ounces before the ground freezes over. They view it as their legacy and livelihood is on the line.

This all comes after an emotionally draining Season 2 for Todd Hoffman where the father-son relationship between him and Hunter was tested as the two worked their respective crews and philosophies. They each faced equipment issues, time crunch, the unpredictability of the elements, and even animals in the wilderness of Mammoth Valley.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

That takes us into Season 3, and TV Insider has the exclusive teaser. Jack opens the clip with, “A lot of people don’t survive up here.” Todd seems in great spirits, happy to have his family together again. He has high hopes for their mining efforts. However, Mother Nature doesn’t care with a flash flood warning in effect. As seen in the past, weather could be a devastating blow for the miners as rain creates dangerous conditions to weather.

Todd opens up that he doesn’t think his kids would be there if it wasn’t for his dad. He sums up what’s to come as one step forward, and two steps back. Another obstacle the Hoffman team appears to have to overcome is inspectors telling them they can’t open any more of the cut they are working through. Millions of dollars are at stake.

“Quitters never win, and winners never quit,” were the words of advice we are left with Jack. Given what’s shown in the teaser, the family will need all the support and motivation they can get in order to achieve their goals this time around.

Hoffman Family Gold, Season 3 premiere, June 14, Discovery Channel.