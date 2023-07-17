[This interview was conducted prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike authorization.]

Minx is almost back and making a splash with the addition of Elizabeth Perkins to its stellar ensemble of stars. She plays Constance Papadopoulos, “a billionaire shipping magnate titan, who has a very sketchy past,” reveals the actress.

As viewers will recall, publisher Doug Renetti (Jake Johnson) relinquished control over erotic magazine Minx geared toward women to its original creator Joyce Prigger (Ophelia Lovibond), but they’ll need some help handling the successful publication. Turning to Constance, Joyce and Doug will face a new adventure with her involvement.

“I was in love with the show before they even asked me if I wanted to come on in Season 2,” Perkins reveals. “Everything about it, the exploration of Los Angeles in the seventies, the early feminism,” she clarifies.

When it comes to Constance, Perkins says when viewers are introduced to her, she’s “bored with all of her wealth and has a lot of naked men around the house and some dogs. And they’re so desperate, meaning Joyce and the crew at Minx to get this magazine out. They meet Constance and they ask her to come on board.”

As for whether it’s an easy yes or no for Constance, Perkins says, “I think initially she’s sort of interested in the naked people. But once she realizes what kind of bad shape they’re in, the entrepreneur in her says, ‘Oh, I can take this all the way to the top, whether that’s what everybody wants or not.'”

In other words, expect big changes for the Minx team who slowly got their footing as Season 1 played out. As the latest chapter begins, the magazine is more established and notable in the industry. As for Constance’s impact on the group, Perkins says, “I think that that creates a lot of conflict with Joyce as well as other characters. And I think she sort of goes around the bullpen, pegging people off, encouraging them with false hopes.”

She “sort of turns it into a political endgame, and she’s used to winning,” Perkins says. “Her vision is to take it global, and that sort of forces Joyce to go on this fast track… and it leaves some people in the dust.” Which members of the team will be left in that dust? Tune in to find out when the new season arrives on Starz.

Minx, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, July 21, 9/8c, Starz, Available at Midnight on the Starz app