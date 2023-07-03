The year’s third Grand Slam tennis tournament, the Wimbledon Championships, takes place at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet club July 3-15, as the top players in the world vie for history in one of global sports’ most prestigious events.

Novak Djokovic is seeking his 24th Grand Slam victory and eighth career title at Wimbledon. The Serbian tennis great could be challenged by Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz (pictured above), winner of the 2022 US Open and ranked No. 1 in the world by the ATP.

Poland’s Iga Świątek is coming off a French Open victory and is looking for her first Wimbledon title. She’ll face the stiffest competition from Aryna Sabalenka and defending champion Elena Rybakina.

ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC have live coverage of Wimbledon, with every match also streaming live on the ESPN App and more than 500 live matches airing on ESPN+.

Wimbledon 2023 TV Schedule on ESPN Networks

All Times Eastern.

Monday, July 3

6:00 AM-5:00 PM: First Round, ESPN

Tuesday, July 4

6:00 AM-5:00 PM: First Round, ESPN

Wednesday, July 5

6:00 AM-5:00 PM: Second Round, ESPN

Thursday, July 6

6:00 AM-5:00 PM: Second Round, ESPN

Friday, July 7

6:00 AM-5:00 PM: Third Round, ESPN

Saturday, July 8

8:00 AM-1:00 PM: Third Round, ESPN

1:00 PM-4:00 PM: Third Round, ABC

Sunday, July 9

8:00 AM-1:00 PM: Round of 16, ESPN

1:00 PM-4:00 PM: Round of 16, ABC

Monday, July 10

6:00 AM-4:00 PM: Round of 16 (No. 1 Court & Outer Courts), ESPN2

8:00 AM-4:00 PM: Round of 16 (Centre Court), ESPN

Tuesday, July 11

8:00 AM-3:00 PM: Quarterfinals (Centre Court), ESPN

8:00 AM-3:00 PM: Quarterfinals (No. 1 Court), ESPN2

Wednesday, July 12

8:00 AM-3:00 PM: Quarterfinals (Centre Court), ESPN

8:00 AM-3:00 PM: Quarterfinals (No.1 Court), ESPN2

Thursday, July 13

8:00 AM-1:00 PM:Ladies’ Singles Semifinals, ESPN

1:00 PM-2:30 PM: Mixed Doubles Championship, ESPN

Friday, July 14

8:00 AM-2:00 PM: Gentlemen’s Singles Semifinals, ESPN

Saturday, July 15

9:00-11:30 AM: Ladies’ Singles Championship, ESPN

11:30 AM-3:00 PM: Gentlemen’s Doubles Championship, ESPN

3:00 PM-6:00 PM: Ladies’ Singles Championship (ENCORE), ABC

Sunday, July 16

9:00 AM–12 noon: Gentleman’s Singles Championship, ESPN

12 noon-3:00 PM: Ladies’ Doubles Championship, ESPN

3:00 PM-6:00 PM: Gentlemen’s Singles Championship (ENCORE), ABC