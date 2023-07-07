‘Inside Outlander’ Aftershow: Stars Tease Trouble After Episode 4 (VIDEO)

Don’t Be the Lass to Know! Subscribe to our Outlander Newsletter:

Like father like son. Too bad they’re on opposite sides of the American Revolution. Jamie Frasier’s (Sam Heughan) little boy is now all grown up and a redcoat. Brave William Ransom (Charles Vandervaart) — who still doesn’t know Jamie’s his true dad — goes on a wild ride in the fourth episode of Outlander when he’s tasked with delivering a secret message for the British.

“He is really eager to serve king and country, but I don’t think he fully understands what that means, the loss that he’ll experience and the brutalism of it all. He finds out very quickly, obviously,” Vandervaart, who joined the time travel saga this season, tells us in the fourth installment of our Inside Outlander aftershow.

He joins actors David Berry and John Bell to talk about the events of Episode 4 and hint about what’s to come. Something that all their characters have in common: clouds on the horizon. For Berry, who plays Lord John Grey, the man who has agreed to raise William, the shadows began to form when he and Son of Liberty Jamie decided back in Episode 2 that they should cut contact. They were on different sides of the war, and it would also keep William safer.

“That’s only the overture of a darker relationship to develop between the two of them,” Berry hints.

Ian has more to worry about than war, after accidentally killing Mrs. Bug (Sarah Collier), which set her husband on a quest for revenge. “Archibald Bug (Hugh Ross) is going to show himself to be much more of an adversary than, than Ian would expect,” Bell reveals.

Check out the video for more from the three actors including Bell and Vandervaart making their case for who’s a better match for Rachel Hunter. And come back next week for a discussion of Episode 5 with William and Ian’s crush herself, Izzy Meikle-Small, and Joey Phillips as her brother Denzell.

Outlander, Fridays, 8/7c, Starz