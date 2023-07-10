‘Restaurant: Impossible’ Host Robert Irvine Opens Up About Show’s Cancelation: ‘I’m Old News’

Robert Irvine, the host of the long-running Food Network series Restaurant: Impossible, has opened up about the show’s recent cancelation, stating that the broadcaster sees him as “old news.”

The series, which sees Irvine helping to renovate failing American restaurants, originally aired on the Food Network from 2011 to 2016 before taking a three-year hiatus. It returned in 2019 and finished airing its most recent 22nd season on April 6, 2023.

In May, Irvine tweeted in regards to future installments, writing, “@FoodNetwork hasn’t told me anything yet. So I assume it’s done.” This proved to be accurate, as Reality Blurred later confirmed that Food Network had axed the show.

Irvine has since shared his thoughts on the cancelation, telling a fan on Twitter, “I’m old news, and although the show is a great show that helps small business and families/communities, it’s not a show that they [the network] believe fits into who or what they want, or the younger viewers like.”

When another fan suggested putting a petition together to help save the show, Irvine responded, “I don’t think any amount of fans telling Foodnetwork to bring it back will do anything.. to change their mind.. They have a different idea of what the viewers want and @Rest_Imposs isn’t in that .. so we will move on and see what happens next.”

However, the restaurateur teased new projects in the works, telling one viewer, “we’re working on other things so stay tuned folks.”

Irvine is a chef from England who started his cooking career in the U.K.’s Royal Navy, serving aboard Her Majesty’s Royal Yacht Britannia. He went on to serve as Executive Chef on numerous cruise ships and establishments, including Donald Trump‘s Taj Mahal.

In addition to Restaurant: Impossible, Irvine has appeared in many other Food Network programs, including Dinner: Impossible, Worst Cooks in America, A Hero’s Welcome, Operation Restaurant, Guy’s Grocery Games, Chopped: Impossible, and Restaurant Express. He also hosted the daytime talk show The Robert Irvine Show on The CW from 2016 to 2018.