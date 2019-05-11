Robert Irvine's 3 Secrets to 'Restaurant: Impossible's Success

Robert Irvine's Impossible mission is complete!

The swole Brit's latest swing at saving struggling food joints wraps up with what he calls "the biggest makeover and demolition we've ever done." Which is saying a lot, considering he's served up more than 180 episodes in 14 seasons.

Irvine (above left, talking shop with restaurant owners Maureen and Parish) shares the secrets to his success.

Offer Tough Love

Known for unfiltered opinions, Irvine swears he expresses them to help, not hurt.

"My dedication to these folks becomes personal," he says. "I'm trying to give their confidence back, and half of that is breaking them down to understand what triggers their [issues]. If I can channel that in a good way, the restaurant succeeds."

Put in Overtime

While Gordon Ramsay's 24HRS to Hell and Back aims to work miracles in a day, Irvine needs twice that long.

"I admire Gordon for what he does," he says. But there's a difference: "I literally spend most of my 48 hours in the restaurant or with the owners."

Leave Room for Improvements

Forget fresh coats of paint or new logos. Irvine confesses that he has the most fun when he gets to play wrecking ball and really renovate a place: "Never let me around a sledgehammer when you're not there!"

Restaurant: Impossible, Season Finale, Saturday, 9/8c, Food Network