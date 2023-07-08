Who Should Win ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ Season 8? (POLL)

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 8 Episode 10.]

After weeks of fierce competition, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 8 has narrowed it down to two drag queens. Jimbo and Kandy Muse will face off for the crown in the All Stars Season 8 finale on Paramount+. But who should win?

Host RuPaul has been springing format changes on the cast and audience all season long. Thanks to that, Season 8 marks the first-ever final two as opposed to the typical final three or four. The Friday, July 7 episode ended with Kandy Muse as the Maxi Challenge winner but the loser of her lip-sync assassin performance against guest star Priyanka.

Naturally, Jimbo and Jessica Wild (the bottom two by default) didn’t vote for themselves, so rather than Priyanka revealing the group’s elimination choice, the decision went to Kandy. She sent Jessica packing.

As with all of this season’s changes, fans are going to be kept in the dark about the finale’s format and what it will take to win the crown and the cash prize of $200,000. While we wait for the finale to drop, we want to know who you think deserves the title of Drag Race top All Star.

If we’re going by track record, Jimbo should take the crown. The modern clown has won four challenges this season — more than any of her fellow competitors. And she’s never been in the bottom two. Kandy has won two Maxi Challenges and been in the bottom twice.

Since RuPaul, not the fans, chooses the winner of each season, their performances in the finale will be key in convincing the Queen of Drag to pick them. Track records and finale performances should come into play when Mother Ru deliberates, but who knows what tricks she has up her fabulous sleeves for this All Stars finale?

If you had it your way, who would win RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 8? Cast your vote in the poll below.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, Streaming, Paramount+