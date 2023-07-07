‘All American: Homecoming’: Peyton Alex Smith & Kelly Jenrette No Longer Series Regulars For Season 3

Martin Holmes
Comments
Kelly Jenrette and Peyton Alex Smith in All American: Homecoming
Troy Harvey / ©The CW Network / Courtesy Everett Collection

All American: Homecoming

 More

Fans of All American: Homecoming should expect big changes when the show returns for its third season, with some long-time cast members returning on reduced schedules.

According to Deadline, the series’ original male lead Peyton Alex Smith, along with fellow main cast member Kelly Jenrette, will not continue as series regulars. Instead, the pair are expected to return in recurring roles. Deadline reports that Jenrette and her team decided to recur rather than return as a series regular on a reduced episodic guarantee.

Cory Hardrict and Rhoyle Ivy King are two of the cast members who will be returning as series regulars but on reduced episodic guarantees, meaning they will likely be in fewer episodes.

Main stars Geffri Maya, Sylvester Powell, Mitchell Edwards, and Netta Walker will all be returning as full-fledged series regulars. The status of fellow cast member Camille Hyde is not yet known.

The CW Renews 'Superman & Lois,' 'All American: Homecoming,' Cancels 'Gotham Knights'
Related

The CW Renews 'Superman & Lois,' 'All American: Homecoming,' Cancels 'Gotham Knights'

All American: Homecoming was renewed by The CW last month, along with Superman & Lois. However, due to budget cuts, both series are set to return with fewer episodes and a reduced number of series regular cast members. Only four of the 12 series regulars will remain in that capacity for Superman & Lois‘ third season.

The budget cuts come following Nexstar’s acquisition of The CW and the company’s desire to make the network profitable. Outside of All American: Homecoming, All American, Superman & Lois, and Walker, all other scripted shows were canceled over the past few months.

All American: Homecoming premiered on February 21, 2022, as a spin-off of All American. It follows Simone Hicks (Maya) as she leaves Los Angeles to attend Bringston University in Atlanta, Georgia, where she decides to pursue her dreams of being a pro tennis player. The second season finale aired on March 27, 2023.

All American: Homecoming, Season 3, TBA, The CW

All American: Homecoming - The CW

All American: Homecoming where to stream

All American: Homecoming

Kelly Jenrette

Peyton Alex Smith

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Christian Kane in 'Leverage: Redemption'
1
‘Leverage: Redemption’: Christian Kane Explains Why Eliot Can Never Be Redeemed
Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik
2
‘Jeopardy!’ Bosses Explain What Happens When Hosts Make Mistakes
Candace Cameron Bure and Miss Benny in 'Fuller House'
3
Did Candace Cameron Bure Try to Have Miss Benny Fired from ‘Fuller House’?
Halle Bailey in 'The Little Mermaid'
4
When & How to Stream ‘The Little Mermaid’ Live-Action Remake
Lindsey Shaw at fundraiser
5
Lindsey Shaw Gets Candid About Being Fired From ‘Pretty Little Liars’