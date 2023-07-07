‘All American: Homecoming’: Peyton Alex Smith & Kelly Jenrette No Longer Series Regulars For Season 3

Fans of All American: Homecoming should expect big changes when the show returns for its third season, with some long-time cast members returning on reduced schedules.

According to Deadline, the series’ original male lead Peyton Alex Smith, along with fellow main cast member Kelly Jenrette, will not continue as series regulars. Instead, the pair are expected to return in recurring roles. Deadline reports that Jenrette and her team decided to recur rather than return as a series regular on a reduced episodic guarantee.

Cory Hardrict and Rhoyle Ivy King are two of the cast members who will be returning as series regulars but on reduced episodic guarantees, meaning they will likely be in fewer episodes.

Main stars Geffri Maya, Sylvester Powell, Mitchell Edwards, and Netta Walker will all be returning as full-fledged series regulars. The status of fellow cast member Camille Hyde is not yet known.

All American: Homecoming was renewed by The CW last month, along with Superman & Lois. However, due to budget cuts, both series are set to return with fewer episodes and a reduced number of series regular cast members. Only four of the 12 series regulars will remain in that capacity for Superman & Lois‘ third season.

The budget cuts come following Nexstar’s acquisition of The CW and the company’s desire to make the network profitable. Outside of All American: Homecoming, All American, Superman & Lois, and Walker, all other scripted shows were canceled over the past few months.

All American: Homecoming premiered on February 21, 2022, as a spin-off of All American. It follows Simone Hicks (Maya) as she leaves Los Angeles to attend Bringston University in Atlanta, Georgia, where she decides to pursue her dreams of being a pro tennis player. The second season finale aired on March 27, 2023.

