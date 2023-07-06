The enemies-to-lovers genre gets a political, royal twist in Prime Video‘s upcoming rom-com Red, White & Royal Blue. And in the first trailer for the highly anticipated book adaptation, Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine sizzle as the long-standing, headline-making rivalry between their First Son and British prince transforms into a clandestine romance. See the full trailer above.

Alex Claremont-Diaz (Perez), the son of the President of the United States (Uma Thurman with a Southern drawl), and Britain’s Prince Henry (Galitzine) “have a lot in common,” the logline teases. “Stunning good looks, undeniable charisma, international popularity … and a total disdain for each other. Separated by an ocean, their long-running feud hasn’t really been an issue, until a disastrous — and very public — altercation at a royal event becomes tabloid fodder, driving a potential wedge in U.S./British relations at the worst possible time.”

“Going into damage-control mode, their families and handlers force the two rivals into a staged ‘truce,'” it continues. “But as Alex and Henry’s icy relationship unexpectedly begins to thaw into a tentative friendship, the friction that existed between them sparks something deeper than they ever expected.”

Based on Casey McQuiston’s 2019 best-selling romance novel, Red, White & Royal Blue marks the feature film co-writing and directing debut of Tony Award-winning playwright Matthew López (The Inheritance).

The film, premiering August 11, also stars Sarah Shahi, Clifton Collins Jr., Rachel Hilson, Stephen Fry, Ellie Bamber, Thomas Flynn, Malcolm Atobrah, Akshay Khanna, Sharon D. Clarke, Aneesh Sheth, and Juan Castano. Twitter is already ablaze with excitement over the steamy trailer, especially the brief but intense kissing scenes.

RED WHITE AND ROYAL BLUE MOVIE TRAILER NOBODY TOUCH ME IM LOSING MY MIND #RWRBMovie pic.twitter.com/v8esisOTj4 — zarah (@rxsehathomir) July 6, 2023

TAYLOR IS THE PERFECT ACD I TAKE NO CRITICISMS #RWRBMovie pic.twitter.com/MOAZJ9QaHh — kiki📨 FIRSTPRINCE IN 36 DAYS (@HRHFS0TUS) July 6, 2023

matthew pulled the nye kiss straight from the book and i ADORE him for it #RWRBMovie pic.twitter.com/4T3Pvrc8Qh — kiki📨 FIRSTPRINCE IN 36 DAYS (@HRHFS0TUS) July 6, 2023

I KNOW WE ASKED BUT I WAS NOT READY #RWRBMovie pic.twitter.com/WLLg4OIElg — kim 📨 36 days until RWRB 🎥 (@roylbIue) July 6, 2023

alexs lil “did i do something wrong?🥺” HAS ME WEAK #RWRBMovie pic.twitter.com/LkChQGI7rq — kiki📨 FIRSTPRINCE IN 36 DAYS (@HRHFS0TUS) July 6, 2023

zahra you are everything to me #RWRBMovie pic.twitter.com/8PpdO7viJF — kim 📨 36 days until RWRB 🎥 (@roylbIue) July 6, 2023

Suffice it to say the trailer has piqued book fans’ interest.

Red, White & Royal Blue is directed by Matthew López and Ted Malawer, produced by Greg Berlanti, p.g.a., Sarah Schechter, p.g.a., and executive produced by Casey McQuiston, Michael Riley McGrath, Matthew López, and Michael S. Constable.

Red, White & Royal Blue, Original Movie Premiere, Friday, August 11, Prime Video