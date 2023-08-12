After ‘Red, White & Royal Blue,’ Watch These Other LGBTQ+ Rom-Coms

Not many gay rom-coms start with a diplomatic incident, but Red, White & Royal Blue certainly does. The Prime Video movie (now streaming) — based on the bestselling book by Casey McQuiston — stars Taylor Zakhar Perez as American first son Alex Claremont-Diaz and Nicholas Galitzine as U.K. royal Prince Henry, two men whose long-running feud boils over in spectacular fashion at a royal event.

“Going into damage control mode, their powerful families and respective handlers force the two rivals into a staged ‘truce,’” Prime Video teases. “But as Alex and Henry’s icy relationship unexpectedly begins to thaw into a tentative friendship, the friction that existed between them sparks something deeper than they ever expected.”

And once you’re done swooning over that transatlantic tale, check out the LGBTQ+ rom-coms below, all of which are currently streaming.

Alex Strangelove

Just as overachieving high schooler Alex (Daniel Doheny) is about to finally have sex with longtime girlfriend Claire (Madeline Weinstein) in this Netflix film, he meets openly gay teen Elliot (Antonio Marziale). Is he attracted to this newcomer or just nervous about crossing that threshold with Claire?

Anything’s Possible

The directorial debut of Pose star Billy Porter, this Prime Video coming-of-age story follows trans teen Kelsa (Eva Reign) as she navigates senior year — and an attraction to classmate Khal (Abubakr Ali). Unfortunately, one of her besties has her eye on the same guy.

Crush

With Natasha Lyonne and Maya Rudolph on board as producers, this Hulu rom-com stars Rowan Blanchard as an athletically-uninspired teen who joins her high school’s track team to get closer to crush Paige (Isabella Ferreira)… only to fall for Paige’s sister (Auli’i Cravalho) instead.

Duck Butter

Two women (played by Alia Shawkat, who co-wrote the film, and Laia Costa) resolve to spend 24 hours together to fast-forward through all the highs and lows of a relationship. And in a case of life mirroring art, most of the film itself —currently streaming on Netflix —was shot in 24 hours.

Fire Island

Named after the beachside gay hotspot outside New York City — and inspired by Pride and Prejudice — this Hulu film stars its writer, Joel Kim Booster, as a man embarking on romantic adventures (and misadventures) during an annual summer getaway with his friends.

The Half of It

This Netflix film, filmmaker Alice Wu’s long-awaiting follow-up to Saving Face, stars Leah Lewis as Ellie Chu, a talented writer whom a classmate (Daniel Diemer) hires to write love letters to his crush (Alexxis Lemire). Of course, the job soon becomes more than a money-making opportunity for Ellie…

The Thing About Harry

Before they shared the screen on Grey’s Anatomy, Jake Borelli and Niko Terho costarred in this Freeform film about a man with the hots for his (presumably straight) former high school classmate. (And don’t miss Queer Eye star Karamo Brown’s cameo.)