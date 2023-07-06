The 90 Day Fiancé franchise continues to grow at TLC.

The network has announced a new series, 90 Day: The Last Resort, which brings together five 90 Day Fiancé couples. It will premiere on Monday, August 14 at 9/8c.

In the new series, these couples have reached their breaking points, and in a final attempt to salvage their relationships, each will participate in a couples retreat to determine whether or not they can heal old wounds. They’ll be joined by a team of professionals as they actively navigate issues with trust, sex, jealousy, anger, and intimacy. Expect explosive group therapies, intense couples’ sessions, past life regressions, unique on-and-off-resort activities, and more. At the end of the retreat, each couple will have to decide if they will stay together or move on, separately.

As the teaser, which you can watch above, says, these couples “will come together to face their relationship demons. Will they leave stronger than ever or say goodbye for good?”

Along with the series, a weekly companion podcast, 90 Day: The Last Resort Sessions, is coming out. It will be hosted by Sukanya Krishnan and feature therapists Petey Silveira, Dr. Janie Lacy, and Dr. Jason Prendergast (who appear in the series). They will break down relationship issues and discuss big moments in each episode. Listeners will also be able to submit questions, during which specific therapy topics within the episodes will be answered. Such topics include cheating, keeping secrets, tips to improving sexual performance, and more.

90 Day: The Last Resort is produced by Sharp Entertainment, a part of Sony Pictures Television – Nonfiction, for TLC. 90 Day: The Last Resort Sessions is produced by Somethin’ Else and will be available on all podcast platforms.

The 90 Day Fiancé franchise began with the original series in 2014. Spinoffs include 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, and 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

90 Day: The Last Resort, Series Premiere, Monday, August 14, 9/8c, TLC