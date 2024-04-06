‘Quantum Leap’ Reboot Cast Reacts to Surprise Cancellation, Thanks Fans for Support

Don’t Miss a Thing! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Quantum Leap Newsletter:

Quantum Leap stars Raymond Lee and Caitlin Bassett bid farewell and expressed gratitude to their fans via social media following the announcement of the show’s cancellation after two seasons on Friday, April 5.

The decision to cancel NBC‘s reboot of the 1989 science-fiction television series comes shortly after the Season 2 finale, which aired on February 20th. After receiving notice of the show’s cancellation, Lee, 37, and Bassett, 34, took to Instagram to share their emotions regarding the show’s end.

“Just wanted to say a thank you to our QL fans and those who’ve tuned in,” Lee wrote on Instagram. “Your support was felt and always warmly received. You all have made it the ride of a lifetime.”

He added, “We’re so proud of the show we made and more proud of the stories we got to tell. And selfishly for me I got to make some really awesome friends along the way. If and when another group gets a hold of the accelerator and its capabilities, may they find us floating in time, still striving to put right what once went wrong.”

Lee captioned the post with the hashtag #QuantumLeap and a red heart emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raymond Lee (@raymomomo)

Bassett, who played Addison in the series, also shared her own sentiments about the show’s cancellation in a social media post.

“So sorry to say… farewell leapers,” Bassett wrote on Instagram. “Thank you so much for every moment of this amazing journey. And thank you @nbc and @universaltv for the ride of a lifetime. As the wonderful QL super fan Matt Dale said – ‘be excellent to each other.'”

Alongside this heartfelt message, Basset shared a picture of her from the show wearing an all-white bodysuit.

Lee starred as Dr. Ben Song, the lead physicist of a top-secret government time-travel program known as Quantum Leap, and Bassett played Addison Augustine, an ex-Army intelligence officer who worked alongside Dr. Ben Song in the program.

