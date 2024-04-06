‘FBI’: Could Maggie & OA Get Together? Missy Peregrym Weighs In

Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

It seems it always has to be asked when it comes to partners on a procedural drama: (When) will these two characters get together? But that doesn’t mean that they will or should. Take for instance, FBI and partners Maggie Bell (Missy Peregrym) and Omar Adom “OA” Zidan (Zeeko Zaki). The CBS drama does a great job of highlighting their platonic relationship and how close they are. But could that change?

“It’s so funny. So many people are coming up to me now and really hoping that we get together,” Peregrym tells TV Insider with a laugh. “They keep asking if that’s going to happen in the future. I don’t think so. What’s so great about us is that we do have a platonic relationship that we can lean on each other and support each other through other life things.”

Peregrym hasn’t completely ruled it out, adding that it’s more a question for the writers. “But at this point, we’re just such a team in that way,” she notes. “I don’t know if we’d want to mess that up by even having anything else go on, because then that’s the biggest risk, to blow everything up if it didn’t go well.”

As it is, she enjoys their relationship as it is now. “I love the way our dynamic is. I really do,” Peregrym says before noting she’s especially enjoying how we’ve seen Maggie thus far on the show (and her in other roles). “There’s something really nice for me anyway, also, as a female, my career had to be built on, I was the girlfriend, and I’ve done a lot of work where I didn’t have to. I’m always attracted to the jobs where it’s not relying on that part of my feminine nature to push a story forward or to have a character. I love that I have my own character outside of a relationship, so I’m attracted to the way that it is right now.”

What do you think? Do you like how Maggie and OA’s relationship is, or would you like to see it become romantic (now or in the future)? Let us know in the comments section, below.

