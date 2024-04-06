Is Cameron Mathison Leaving ‘General Hospital’ for New Game Show Gig?

After much speculation about Cameron Mathison‘s potential departure from General Hospital to host a game show, the actor has finally revealed how his new job will affect his current one.

Earlier this week, it was announced that Mathison will host a new game show called Beat the Bridge for the Game Show Network. Based on the BBC show Bridge of Lies, this show features players as they try to cross an interactive bridge by correctly stepping on specific spots while answering trivia questions. With each step forward, players accumulate cash and receive bonus rewards when they successfully cross the bridge. The show is set to premiere in June.

But with this announcement, fans began to worry if it means that Drew Cain, Mathison’s character on General Hospital, would be leaving Port Charles forever. Luckily, Mathison quickly took to Instagram to reassure fans of Drew’s fate.

“Got some questions about how this affects General Hospital… it doesn’t!” Mathison said. “I already shot Beat the Bridge last year so Drew isn’t going anywhere.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cameron Mathison (@cameronmathison)

“I’ve been waiting to share this for a while!” he wrote on Instagram when announcing his new gig. “This summer I’ll be hosting Beat the Bridge on @gameshownetwork! So excited for you all to see it and so grateful to be a part of the GSN family.”

After fans flooded the comment section on this post asking if this new job would be taking him away from playing Drew Cain on General Hospital, Mathison assured them that he had no plans of departing the show.

Mathison made his debut as Drew Cain on General Hospital in 2021. Since then, he has become a beloved character, with fans hoping that he will find a new love after his big breakup with Carly.

He is best known for playing Ryan Lavery on All My Children from 1998 to 2011, as well as hosting The Hallmark Channel‘s Home and Family for three years and starring in multiple Hallmark movies.

General Hospital, Weekdays, ABC, Check Local Listings