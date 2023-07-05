‘Grown-ish’ Sneak Peek: Great News Interrupts Zoey & Aaron’s Date Night (VIDEO)

Grown-ish

It’s a good thing Zoey (Yara Shahidi) hasn’t turned off the ringer on her phone just yet during her and Aaron’s (Trevor Jackson) date night in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the July 5 episode of grown-ish.

“You know you did not have to go through all this trouble,” Zoey tells Aaron. “Plus, can I say I’m sorry? I know I’ve been a little extra stressed about Anti-Muse lately, and I’ve been taking it out on you and the cabinets, which, by the way, I noticed are all closed?”

Aaron explains that’s because she’s his “number one priority,” and she tells him he’s hers … before her phone distracts her. As she’s going to turn off her ringer, she checks the email that came through and realizes that someone she thought was blowing her off wasn’t and instead, “I guess this means that she was blowing me in?” Watch the full clip above to see why Zoey and Aaron end it with a toast.

Also in “Reaching 2 Much,” Andre (Marcus Scribner) and Annika (Justine Skye) have big expectations for their first time. After three months of living together, Zoey and Aaron have to make decisions about their future. Plus, Doug (Diggy Simmons) hosts a party featuring Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals.

Grant Hall Talks 'Night & Day' Differences of His 'Grown-ish' & 'Trigger' Characters
Grown-ish returned for its sixth and final season — which will be released in two parts and include its 100th episode — on June 28. These final episodes continue to follow Andre (a.k.a. Junior) as he transitions from Zoey’s little brother to big man on campus. The series also stars Daniella Perkins and Tara Raani. Guest stars include Kelly Rowland, Omarion, NLE Choppa, Latto, and Lil Yachty.

The series is produced by ABC Signature, with Kenya Barris, Craig Doyle, Shahidi, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland, E. Brian Dobbins, and Michael Petok serving as executive producers. Craig Doyle serves as showrunner for Season 6.

Grown-ish, Wednesdays, 10/9c, Freeform

