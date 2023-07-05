Christopher Meloni Strips Down to His Socks For New Commercial (VIDEO)

Law & Order: Organized Crime star Christopher Meloni is baring it all — except for his feet — in a new, steamy commercial for compression clothing company Tommie Copper.

In the video, posted on Meloni’s official Instagram page, the Emmy-nominated actor is seen in bed, inviting viewers to get up close and personal.

“Hey, come a little closer,” he says. “I want you to see the magic that’s under these sheets. I’m gonna show you my giant… socks.” Meloni then sticks his leg out of the bed, revealing that he’s wearing a pair of Tommie Copper striped socks.

Meloni spends the rest of the video completely nude, except for his trusty socks, though his nether regions are blurred out. In one humorous scene, the Happy actor is seen whisking eggs in the kitchen while propping his feet up on the countertop, showing off a range of different colored socks.

“I never take these babies off,” Meloni states. “It’s better than being naked. Why? Because naked only comes in one color.”

“Who says socks aren’t sexy?” reads the caption at the end of the clip as a still-nude Meloni gives an alluring growl to the camera.

“Happy July 3 Freedom Feet Day from @tommiecopper,” Meloni captioned the post, which received a flurry of hot and bothered responses from fans.

“Round of applause for these companies continuing to make ads with Chris nude,” wrote one fan, while another joked, “Whoever blurred those buns, should lose their job!”

“Should i feel shame for how many times I’ve watched this?” said another, while one person said, “Pretty sure this is how geriatric pregnancy happens … maybe it’s just a hot flash.”

Even fellow retailer Old Navy couldn’t resist chiming in, simply commenting, “Daddy?????”

This isn’t the first time Meloni has stripped naked for an ad; he previously appeared nude for a Peloton commercial in 2022 for a campaign supporting National Nude Day.

“Apparently, some people think the way I work out is strange,” he said in the ad, which showed him performing his daily workout routine completely naked. “Honestly, I don’t get it.”