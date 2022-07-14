‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’s Chris Meloni Gets Nude for Peloton (VIDEO)
Here’s one way for Peloton to advertise its app and take advantage of Christopher Meloni‘s love of working out in the buff: combine the two for an ad timed to National Nude Day.
Peloton, known for their equipment, has an app that allows you to do a variety of different workouts, and Meloni highlights that they can be done anytime, anywhere, wearing whatever you want. “Apparently some people think the way I work out is strange. Honestly, I don’t get it,” Meloni says as he does a variety of exercises while seemingly naked.
He continues, “Me, I don’t think using the Peloton App is strange at all. Sure, they’re famous for their amazing equipment, but the app gets me motivated to do lots of different workouts — like yoga, cardio, meditation, and strength training.” You’ll want to watch the reaction that last one gets.
Meloni even uses the app for running, he says — yes, outside — and a dog barks, “Wow! He really does have a great app!” The Law & Order: Organized Crime star and SVU alum asks, “Now does that seem strange to you?”
The ad ends perfectly with a voiceover giving a nod to Law & Order: “In the Peloton community, users are represented by two separate yet equally motivated groups: those who wear pants and Christopher Meloni.”
The video was created by Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort, through Peloton’s continued partnership with MNTN’s Creative-As-A-Subscription (CaaS) service.
Meloni’s Organized Crime returns for its third season on NBC on September 22, with what could be a three-show crossover.