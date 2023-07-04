‘New Amsterdam’ Star Tyler Labine Shares Health Update After Near Fatal Blood Clot

How Can You Help? Subscribe to our New Amsterdam Newsletter:

Tyler Labine, who played Dr. Iggy Frome on the NBC medical drama New Amsterdam, recently had his own medical issue, which he opened up about on social media.

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, Labine revealed that he spent three days in the hospital after suffering a potentially fatal blood clot. The actor said it started with a persistent “tummy ache,” which he decided to go get checked out, only to find out it was a serious blood clot in his intestines and liver.

“Sometimes it’s a Tuesday and you’re walking around with a tummy ache so you try to sleep it off. Then sometimes you wake up on a [Wednesday] with a stomach ache so bad you decide to go to the ER at your local hospital,” Labine explained.

“And then sometimes your tummy ache turns out to be a potentially fatal blood clot in your intestines and liver and you have to spend the next 3 days in the hospital trying not to die. Just sometimes,” he continued.

Labine added that he’s “doing alright” now, though the recovery is slow.

“I’m here with my family supporting me and my lovely girlfriend Martha taking care of me,” he said. “I’m counting my blessings and just possibly reassessing what’s really important to me in this life. Thanks everyone. SO much love.”

Alongside the caption, Labine shared a video of himself in an ambulance and being stretchered into the hospital, as well as a number of photos of him in a hospital gown.

His former New Amsterdam co-stars Ryan Eggold, Janet Montgomery, and Anupam Kher commented on the post with their support.

“Call me. Hope you are ok,” Montgomery wrote, while Kher said, “Get well soon!”

“Buddy… calling you NOW,” added singer and actor Shaun Cassidy, who wrote several episodes of New Amsterdam.

In addition to New Amsterdam, Labine is known for his roles in Invasion, Reaper, Deadbeat, and Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency.

New Amsterdam, Streaming now, Netflix