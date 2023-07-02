‘And Just Like That…’: Cynthia Nixon Worries Kim Cattrall Cameo Is Overhyped

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kristin Davis are all tempering expectations around Kim Cattrall’s much-hyped cameo in the current second season of And Just Like That…

As Sex and the City fans well know, Cattrall was not invited to join AJLT, the HBO show’s Max revival, after she said she was done playing Samantha Jones and after her public falling-out with Parker. As Variety revealed last month, however, Cattrall did agree to a cameo in AJLT Season 2 at the request of HBO & Max CEO Casey Boys.

The news came as a thrill to SATC fans who love and miss the outspoken, “try-sexual” Samantha, but now Cattrall’s former costars are making sure fans know the cameo is indeed a fleeting moment.

“We were very disappointed that the secret leaked of Kim’s upcoming appearance. We so hoped it was something people wouldn’t know about until they saw the episode and that it would be a fun surprise as they were watching,” Nixon told The Sunday Times in a new interview, per Deadline. “I worry that with all the build-up people are going to wonder what all the fuss was about. It’s important to know that it is a very brief, very small cameo.”

Parker spoke along similar lines in an interview with Andy Cohen on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy last month. “It’s a big bummer because it would have been so, like, fireworks in the middle,” she said. “And also because we want to make sure that expectations are real. It’s a little exchange that is happy, and it says everything about their relationship … It comes at a significant moment in the series.”

And in an appearance on Australia’s Today morning show, Davis said, “We want to give the fans what they want. We were trying to figure out a way to do it, and this is the way that kind of made sense with the storyline and the situation. … I hope now that it won’t be disappointing after the amount of drama that has been about it.”

