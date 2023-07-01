Sharkfest Returns, Brandi Carlile in Concert, Still ‘Tough as Nails,’ ‘Murder’ Marathon, ‘Endeavour’ Finale

Sharkfest

SUNDAY: Just when you thought it was safe to… who are we kidding, summer wouldn’t be complete without TV’s deep dives into cutting-edge shark documentaries. (Discovery’s Shark Week waits until July 23 to emerge.) Promising 22 hours of original programming and 50-plus hours of enhanced content over many of Disney’s streaming and cable properties, the Sharkfest wallow begins with Bull Shark Bandits, which explores the possibility of rising shark intelligence with reports of bull sharks stealing from Australian fishermen. Followed on Sunday by Shark Eat Shark (9/8c), investigating shark-on-shark attacks in South Africa; and Saved from a Shark (10/9c), where scientists debate whether dolphins or whales will deliberately rescue a human from an attack. Actual survivors stand by their stories. Episodes are also available for streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.

Brandi Carlile: In the Canyon Haze

SATURDAY: The dazzling Grammy-winning singer-songwriter and classic folk rocker performs from the scenic L.A. neighborhood that in its heyday housed the likes of Joni Mitchell, James Taylor and so many more. Brandi Carlile honors that tradition with a concert including music from her album In These Silent Days, paying homage to her musical influences and no doubt inspiring a few of her own.

Tough as Nails

SUNDAY: A dozen skilled workers from the U.S. and Canada join the fifth season of the grueling competition series hosted by The Amazing Race’s Phil Keoghan, with two firefighters, a motorcycle builder, an ironworker, a toolmaker and a self-described “Jack of all trades” among the contestants. The two-hour premiere, filmed in the steel town of Hamilton (“The Hammer”), Ontario, opens with an individual challenge in which they’re tasked to cut, grind and torch 500 pounds of scrap metal. The first two to finish get to choose their teams, once again divided into Dirty Hands and Savage Crew. The series now airs on Sundays and Fridays, with a new episode July 7.

Murder She Wrote

SUNDAY: Film and stage star Angela Lansbury enjoyed her greatest TV success as mystery writer and intrepid sleuth Jessica Fletcher over 12 seasons (with as many Emmy nominations). Murder, She Wrote joins the Start TV’s female-skewing crime lineup (Rizzoli & Isles, The Closer, Major Crimes, In Plain Sight) with a July 4th holiday weekend marathon lasting 69 hours, including two TV movies, concluding on Wednesday at 9 am/8c, when the regular schedule begins (9 am/8c, 10 am/9c and 4 pm/3c daily).

Endeavour

SUNDAY: With callouts to the past and a nod to its Inspector Morse future, the enduring Masterpiece mystery ends its ninth season run on a bittersweet note, with Endeavour Morse (Shaun Evans) resolving troubling aspects of the Blenheim Case while tackling a puzzle involving mysterious death notices in the Oxford Mail. But will he get the girl? Not likely, as Joan Thursday (Sara Vickers) prepares to walk down the aisle with Jim Strange (Sean Rigby) and Morse bids farewell to his partnership with her dad, DCI Fred Thursday (Roger Allam).

INSIDE WEEKEND TV: