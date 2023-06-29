What’s Coming & Going From Hulu in July 2023

In addition to its original series and exclusive streaming titles, Hulu has a bunch of some of the most beloved movie franchises coming to the platform this July.

Starting Friday, July 14, Hulu becomes the place to be to stream new episodes of What We Do In the Shadows Season 5 (the season premiere airs Thursday, July 13 on FX), and Justified: City Primeval (premiering July 18 on FX) arrives for next-day streaming July 19. Additionally, the streamer’s Futurama revival debuts this month and Freeform’s new Annie Murphy and John Cho-led animated series Praise Petey will also be available for next-day streaming.

On the film side, Hulu is getting the Alien franchise in July, as well as The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers and The Return of the King, plus the first of The Hobbit trilogy, An Unexpected Journey. The Twilight and The Hunger Games franchises, however, will be departing from the service later this month.

Here, check out what else is coming and going.

Available This Month on Hulu:

July 1

ESSENCE Festival of Culture 2023: Livestream Only on Hulu

Beverly Hills 90210: Complete Seasons 1-2 CBS

CSI: Miami: Complete Season 5 CBS

Digimon Adventure: 2020: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) Toei

Dragon Ball Z Kai: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) Toei

Dragon Ball Z Kai: The Final Chapters: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) Toei

Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) Toei

One Piece: Episodes 458-517 (DUBBED) Toei

Survivor: Complete Season 42 CBS

The Amazing Race: Complete Season 33 CBS

Undercover Boss: Complete Season 1 CBS

A Good Day to Die Hard, 2013

A Good Year, 2006

The Alien Series — Alien (1979), Aliens (1986), Alien 3 (1992), Alien Resurrection (1997)

In space, no one can hear you scream. With that tantalizing line, 1979 moviegoers were introduced to Ridley Scott’s Alien — now a sci-fi classic. Its heroine, Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver), the space hauler Nostromo’s warrant officer, would ultimately show off her badassery in four franchise titles, all landing on Hulu this month. In the first outing, confronted with alien creatures that have acid for blood (one of them prone to attach itself to your face!), Ripley ends up the lone survivor. Though traumatized in 1986’s stellar sequel, the James Cameron-directed Aliens, she still manages to out-marine a bunch of marines (including standout Bill Paxton). In 1992’s lesser Alien 3 (above), helmed by David Fincher, Ripley is trapped at a penal colony, where she braves some terrifying close encounters. Finally, JeanPierre Jeunet’s Alien Resurrection, from 1997, clones Ripley 200 years later. Yep, still a badass!

Alita: Battle Angel, 2019

All the Right Moves, 1983

Bachelor Party, 1984

Bandidas, 2006

Bohemian Rhapsody, 2018

Bruno, 2009

Burlesque, 2010

Center Stage: On Pointe, 2016

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, 2005

Chloe, 2010

City of Joy, 1992

Clive Barker’s The Plague, 2006

Closer, 2004

Cocktail, 1988

The Covenant, 2006

Cover Versions, 2018

Death on the Nile, 2022

Deja Vu, 2006

The Descendants, 2011

Die Hard, 1988

Die Hard: With a Vengeance, 1995

Dog Soldiers, 2002

Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead, 1991

Elysium, 2013

Father of the Bride, 1991

Father of the Bride II, 1995

Flicka, 2006

Ford v Ferrari, 2019

Forgetting Sarah Marshall, 2008

Fun With Dick and Jane, 2005

Get Him to the Greek, 2010

Gotti, 2018

The Guardian, 2006

The Guilty, 2018

Here Comes The Boom, 2012

High Heat, 2022

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, 2012

The Hulk, 2003

I Know What You Did Last Summer, 1997

The Internship, 2013

Joy Ride, 2001

Jumpin’ Jack Flash, 1986

Kick-Ass, 2010

King Kong, 2005

Lol, 2011

The Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers, 2002

The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King, 2003

The Man Who Knew Too Little, 1997

Maudie, 2017

Metro, 1997

Mrs. Doubtfire, 1993

My Super Ex-Girlfriend, 2006

Our Idiot Brother, 2011

Parental Guidance, 2011

The Perfect Storm, 2000

Queen of the Damned, 2002

Real Steel, 2011

Red Tails, 2012

Rise of the Planet of the Apes, 2011

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, 2019

See How They Run, 2022

Shanghai Knights, 2003

Shanghai Noon, 2000

Skyline, 2010

Step Brothers, 2008

Support the Girls, 2018

Sweet Home Alabama, 2002

Total Recall, 2012

Un Padre No Tan Padre, 2017

Villains, 2019

The Walk, 2015

What Happens in Vegas, 2008

What’s Love Got To Do With It, 1993

Whiplash, 2014

Wild Things, 1998

July 2

ESSENCE Festival of Culture 2023: Livestream Only on Hulu

Baby Sharks: Special Premiere, National Geographic

Bull Shark Bandits: Special Premiere, National Geographic

Bull Shark vs. Hammerhead: Special Premiere, National Geographic

Camo Sharks: Special Premiere, National Geographic

Counting Jaws: Special Premiere, National Geographic

Game of Sharks: Special Premiere, National Geographic

Jaws Invasion: Special Premiere, National Geographic

Jaws vs. Boats: Special Premiere, National Geographic

Maui Shark Mystery: Special Premiere, National Geographic

Most Extreme Sharks: Special Premiere, National Geographic

Return of the White Shark: Special Premiere, National Geographic

Saved From a Shark: Special Premiere, National Geographic

Shark Attack Files: Complete Season 2 National Geographic

Shark Below Zero: Special Premiere, National Geographic

Shark Eat Shark: Special Premiere, National Geographic

Shark Queens: Special Premiere, National Geographic

Shark Side of the Moon: Special Premiere, National Geographic

Shark Superpower: Special Premiere, National Geographic

Sharkcano: Hawaii: Special Premiere, National Geographic

Sharks that Eat Everything: Special Premiere, National Geographic

Sharks vs. Dolphins: Bahamas Showdown: Special Premiere, National Geographic

Sky Sharks: Special Premiere, National Geographic

When Sharks Attack 360: Complete Season 1, National Geographic

When Sharks Attack…And Why: Complete Season 1, National

Geographic

World’s Biggest Hammerhead?: Special Premiere, National Geographic

July 5

CMA Fest: 50 Years of Fan Fair: Documentary Premiere, Hulu Original

July 6

Ancient Aliens: Season 18B

Ancient Aliens Special Presentation: Special Premiere

July 7

The Ashley Madison Affair: Complete Docuseries Hulu Original

Night Train, 2023

The Quiet Girl, 2022

July 8

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War: Season 1, Part 2 (SUBBED) Viz

July 9

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED) Viz

July 10

Celebrity Family Feud: Season 9 Premiere ABC

12 Strong, 2018

July 11

Betrayal: The Perfect Husband: Complete Docuseries, Hulu Original

July 12

Never Say Never with Jeff Jenkins: Complete Season 1, National Geographic

July 13

The Jewel Thief: Documentary Premiere, Hulu Original

Court Cam: Complete Season 4

Pretty Problems, 2022

July 14

Imagine Dragons Live In Vegas: Documentary Premiere, Hulu Original

What We Do in the Shadows: Two-Episode Season 5 Premiere, FX Productions

Do Staten Island’s funniest vampires have a new bloodsucker in residence? Sleuthing Laszlo (Matt Berry) suspects something is up with Nandor’s (Kayvan Novak) human familiar Guillermo (Harvey Guillén), last seen asking an outside vamp to turn him. And self-absorbed Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) fears she’s cursed! “That leads her down many adventurous paths to try and get the hex removed,” the actress told TV Insider during a set visit to the FX hit.

A Little White Lie, 2023

Vesper, 2022

July 15

Black Death, 2010

Drunk StonedBrilliantDead: The Story Of The National Lampoon, 2015

Pinball: The Man Who Saved the Game, 2022

SAS: Red Notice, 2021

The Two Faces Of January, 2014

July 19

Justified: City Primeval: Two-Episode Limited Series Premiere, FX Productions

If You Wish Upon Me: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED), Viki

July 20

Cold Case Files: Complete Season 3

Flip Wars: Complete Season 2

Day of the Dead, 1985

Escaping My Stalker, 2020

The Old Man, 2022

July 21

Big RV Remix: Complete Season 1, Only on Hulu

The Ritual Killer, 2023

Space Oddity, 2022

July 22

Praise Petey: Series Premiere, Freeform

July 24

Futurama: Season 11 Premiere, Hulu Original

My Happy Ending, 2023

July 26

The Hardy Boys: Complete Third and Final Season, Hulu Original

July 27

The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 7, Hulu Original

Mother Undercover: Complete Docuseries, Hulu Original

In Viaggio, 2022

Smoking Causes Coughing, 2022

July 28

This Fool: Complete Season 2, Hulu Original

The Donor Party, 2023

God’s Country, 2022

The Lair, 2022

July 29

Assassin, 2023

Permanent, 2017

July 31

Rio 2, 2014

Leaving This Month:

July 2

RBG, 2018

July 7

The Night House, 2020

July 11

Puss In Boots, 2011

Shrek Forever After, 2010

July 16

Tag, 2018

Twilight, 2008

The Twilight Saga: New Moon, 2009

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, 2010

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1, 2011

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2, 2012

July 17

Georgetown, 2021

July 20

Milkwater, 2020

July 23

Philomena, 2013

July 29

Black Nativity, 2013

July 31

Aqui Entre Nos, 2012

Arthur Christmas, 2011

Atonement, 2007

Baggage Claim, 2013

Beetlejuice, 1988

Best in Show, 2000

Best Man Down, 2012

Boogie Nights, 1997

The Book Of Eli, 2010

The Boondock Saints Ii: All Saints Day, 2009

Breakin’ All the Rules, 2004

Brooklyn’s Finest, 2010

Casa De Mi Padre, 2012

Chocolate (Sub), 2008

The Comedian, 2017

CrazyStupidLove., 2011

Cyrus, 2010

The Darkest Hour, 2011

Diary of a Mad Black Woman, 2005

Eat Pray Love, 2010

The Eyes of My Mother, 2016

The Goonies, 1985

Great Expectations, 1998

Grown Ups, 2010

Grown Ups 2, 2013

The Hunger Games, 2012

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, 2013

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1, 2014

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2, 2015

I Am Not Your Negro, 2016

I Feel Pretty, 2018

Ideal Home, 2018

Identity, 2003

Johnny Mnemonic, 1995

The Joneses, 2009

Joshua, 2007

The Joy Luck Club, 1993

Last Action Hero, 1993

Little Man, 2006

The Little Things, 2021

Madeline, 1998

The Mask, 1994

The Meddler, 2016

Meet the Spartans, 2008

My Scientology Movie, 2015

Once, 2007

Once Upon a Time in America, 1984

Pokemon Detective Pikachu, 2019

The Power of One, 1992

Premium Rush, 2012

The Raven, 2012

Sex Drive, 2008

Shrek, 2001

Shrek 2, 2004

Siberia, 2018

Speed, 1994

Speed 2: Cruise Control, 1997

Stan & Ollie, 2018

Stuck on You, 2003

Taken 2, 2012

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows, 2016

Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes to Jail, 2009

Voyagers, 2020

The Watch, 2011

White Men Can’t Jump, 1992