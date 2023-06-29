What’s Coming & Going From Hulu in July 2023
In addition to its original series and exclusive streaming titles, Hulu has a bunch of some of the most beloved movie franchises coming to the platform this July.
Starting Friday, July 14, Hulu becomes the place to be to stream new episodes of What We Do In the Shadows Season 5 (the season premiere airs Thursday, July 13 on FX), and Justified: City Primeval (premiering July 18 on FX) arrives for next-day streaming July 19. Additionally, the streamer’s Futurama revival debuts this month and Freeform’s new Annie Murphy and John Cho-led animated series Praise Petey will also be available for next-day streaming.
On the film side, Hulu is getting the Alien franchise in July, as well as The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers and The Return of the King, plus the first of The Hobbit trilogy, An Unexpected Journey. The Twilight and The Hunger Games franchises, however, will be departing from the service later this month.
Here, check out what else is coming and going.
Available This Month on Hulu:
July 1
ESSENCE Festival of Culture 2023: Livestream Only on Hulu
Beverly Hills 90210: Complete Seasons 1-2 CBS
CSI: Miami: Complete Season 5 CBS
Digimon Adventure: 2020: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) Toei
Dragon Ball Z Kai: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) Toei
Dragon Ball Z Kai: The Final Chapters: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) Toei
Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) Toei
One Piece: Episodes 458-517 (DUBBED) Toei
Survivor: Complete Season 42 CBS
The Amazing Race: Complete Season 33 CBS
Undercover Boss: Complete Season 1 CBS
A Good Day to Die Hard, 2013
A Good Year, 2006
The Alien Series — Alien (1979), Aliens (1986), Alien 3 (1992), Alien Resurrection (1997)
In space, no one can hear you scream. With that tantalizing line, 1979 moviegoers were introduced to Ridley Scott’s Alien — now a sci-fi classic. Its heroine, Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver), the space hauler Nostromo’s warrant officer, would ultimately show off her badassery in four franchise titles, all landing on Hulu this month. In the first outing, confronted with alien creatures that have acid for blood (one of them prone to attach itself to your face!), Ripley ends up the lone survivor. Though traumatized in 1986’s stellar sequel, the James Cameron-directed Aliens, she still manages to out-marine a bunch of marines (including standout Bill Paxton). In 1992’s lesser Alien 3 (above), helmed by David Fincher, Ripley is trapped at a penal colony, where she braves some terrifying close encounters. Finally, JeanPierre Jeunet’s Alien Resurrection, from 1997, clones Ripley 200 years later. Yep, still a badass!
Alita: Battle Angel, 2019
All the Right Moves, 1983
Bachelor Party, 1984
Bandidas, 2006
Bohemian Rhapsody, 2018
Bruno, 2009
Burlesque, 2010
Center Stage: On Pointe, 2016
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, 2005
Chloe, 2010
City of Joy, 1992
Clive Barker’s The Plague, 2006
Closer, 2004
Cocktail, 1988
The Covenant, 2006
Cover Versions, 2018
Death on the Nile, 2022
Deja Vu, 2006
The Descendants, 2011
Die Hard, 1988
Die Hard: With a Vengeance, 1995
Dog Soldiers, 2002
Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead, 1991
Elysium, 2013
Father of the Bride, 1991
Father of the Bride II, 1995
Flicka, 2006
Ford v Ferrari, 2019
Forgetting Sarah Marshall, 2008
Fun With Dick and Jane, 2005
Get Him to the Greek, 2010
Gotti, 2018
The Guardian, 2006
The Guilty, 2018
Here Comes The Boom, 2012
High Heat, 2022
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, 2012
The Hulk, 2003
I Know What You Did Last Summer, 1997
The Internship, 2013
Joy Ride, 2001
Jumpin’ Jack Flash, 1986
Kick-Ass, 2010
King Kong, 2005
Lol, 2011
The Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers, 2002
The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King, 2003
The Man Who Knew Too Little, 1997
Maudie, 2017
Metro, 1997
Mrs. Doubtfire, 1993
My Super Ex-Girlfriend, 2006
Our Idiot Brother, 2011
Parental Guidance, 2011
The Perfect Storm, 2000
Queen of the Damned, 2002
Real Steel, 2011
Red Tails, 2012
Rise of the Planet of the Apes, 2011
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, 2019
See How They Run, 2022
Shanghai Knights, 2003
Shanghai Noon, 2000
Skyline, 2010
Step Brothers, 2008
Support the Girls, 2018
Sweet Home Alabama, 2002
Total Recall, 2012
Un Padre No Tan Padre, 2017
Villains, 2019
The Walk, 2015
What Happens in Vegas, 2008
What’s Love Got To Do With It, 1993
Whiplash, 2014
Wild Things, 1998
July 2
ESSENCE Festival of Culture 2023: Livestream Only on Hulu
Baby Sharks: Special Premiere, National Geographic
Bull Shark Bandits: Special Premiere, National Geographic
Bull Shark vs. Hammerhead: Special Premiere, National Geographic
Camo Sharks: Special Premiere, National Geographic
Counting Jaws: Special Premiere, National Geographic
Game of Sharks: Special Premiere, National Geographic
Jaws Invasion: Special Premiere, National Geographic
Jaws vs. Boats: Special Premiere, National Geographic
Maui Shark Mystery: Special Premiere, National Geographic
Most Extreme Sharks: Special Premiere, National Geographic
Return of the White Shark: Special Premiere, National Geographic
Saved From a Shark: Special Premiere, National Geographic
Shark Attack Files: Complete Season 2 National Geographic
Shark Below Zero: Special Premiere, National Geographic
Shark Eat Shark: Special Premiere, National Geographic
Shark Queens: Special Premiere, National Geographic
Shark Side of the Moon: Special Premiere, National Geographic
Shark Superpower: Special Premiere, National Geographic
Sharkcano: Hawaii: Special Premiere, National Geographic
Sharks that Eat Everything: Special Premiere, National Geographic
Sharks vs. Dolphins: Bahamas Showdown: Special Premiere, National Geographic
Sky Sharks: Special Premiere, National Geographic
When Sharks Attack 360: Complete Season 1, National Geographic
When Sharks Attack…And Why: Complete Season 1, National
Geographic
World’s Biggest Hammerhead?: Special Premiere, National Geographic
July 5
CMA Fest: 50 Years of Fan Fair: Documentary Premiere, Hulu Original
July 6
Ancient Aliens: Season 18B
Ancient Aliens Special Presentation: Special Premiere
July 7
The Ashley Madison Affair: Complete Docuseries Hulu Original
Night Train, 2023
The Quiet Girl, 2022
July 8
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War: Season 1, Part 2 (SUBBED) Viz
July 9
Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED) Viz
July 10
Celebrity Family Feud: Season 9 Premiere ABC
12 Strong, 2018
July 11
Betrayal: The Perfect Husband: Complete Docuseries, Hulu Original
July 12
Never Say Never with Jeff Jenkins: Complete Season 1, National Geographic
July 13
The Jewel Thief: Documentary Premiere, Hulu Original
Court Cam: Complete Season 4
Pretty Problems, 2022
July 14
Imagine Dragons Live In Vegas: Documentary Premiere, Hulu Original
What We Do in the Shadows: Two-Episode Season 5 Premiere, FX Productions
Do Staten Island’s funniest vampires have a new bloodsucker in residence? Sleuthing Laszlo (Matt Berry) suspects something is up with Nandor’s (Kayvan Novak) human familiar Guillermo (Harvey Guillén), last seen asking an outside vamp to turn him. And self-absorbed Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) fears she’s cursed! “That leads her down many adventurous paths to try and get the hex removed,” the actress told TV Insider during a set visit to the FX hit.
A Little White Lie, 2023
Vesper, 2022
July 15
Black Death, 2010
Drunk StonedBrilliantDead: The Story Of The National Lampoon, 2015
Pinball: The Man Who Saved the Game, 2022
SAS: Red Notice, 2021
The Two Faces Of January, 2014
July 19
Justified: City Primeval: Two-Episode Limited Series Premiere, FX Productions
If You Wish Upon Me: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED), Viki
July 20
Cold Case Files: Complete Season 3
Flip Wars: Complete Season 2
Day of the Dead, 1985
Escaping My Stalker, 2020
The Old Man, 2022
July 21
Big RV Remix: Complete Season 1, Only on Hulu
The Ritual Killer, 2023
Space Oddity, 2022
July 22
Praise Petey: Series Premiere, Freeform
July 24
Futurama: Season 11 Premiere, Hulu Original
My Happy Ending, 2023
July 26
The Hardy Boys: Complete Third and Final Season, Hulu Original
July 27
The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 7, Hulu Original
Mother Undercover: Complete Docuseries, Hulu Original
In Viaggio, 2022
Smoking Causes Coughing, 2022
July 28
This Fool: Complete Season 2, Hulu Original
The Donor Party, 2023
God’s Country, 2022
The Lair, 2022
July 29
Assassin, 2023
Permanent, 2017
July 31
Rio 2, 2014
Leaving This Month:
July 2
RBG, 2018
July 7
The Night House, 2020
July 11
Puss In Boots, 2011
Shrek Forever After, 2010
July 16
Tag, 2018
Twilight, 2008
The Twilight Saga: New Moon, 2009
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, 2010
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1, 2011
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2, 2012
July 17
Georgetown, 2021
July 20
Milkwater, 2020
July 23
Philomena, 2013
July 29
Black Nativity, 2013
July 31
Aqui Entre Nos, 2012
Arthur Christmas, 2011
Atonement, 2007
Baggage Claim, 2013
Beetlejuice, 1988
Best in Show, 2000
Best Man Down, 2012
Boogie Nights, 1997
The Book Of Eli, 2010
The Boondock Saints Ii: All Saints Day, 2009
Breakin’ All the Rules, 2004
Brooklyn’s Finest, 2010
Casa De Mi Padre, 2012
Chocolate (Sub), 2008
The Comedian, 2017
CrazyStupidLove., 2011
Cyrus, 2010
The Darkest Hour, 2011
Diary of a Mad Black Woman, 2005
Eat Pray Love, 2010
The Eyes of My Mother, 2016
The Goonies, 1985
Great Expectations, 1998
Grown Ups, 2010
Grown Ups 2, 2013
The Hunger Games, 2012
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, 2013
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1, 2014
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2, 2015
I Am Not Your Negro, 2016
I Feel Pretty, 2018
Ideal Home, 2018
Identity, 2003
Johnny Mnemonic, 1995
The Joneses, 2009
Joshua, 2007
The Joy Luck Club, 1993
Last Action Hero, 1993
Little Man, 2006
The Little Things, 2021
Madeline, 1998
The Mask, 1994
The Meddler, 2016
Meet the Spartans, 2008
My Scientology Movie, 2015
Once, 2007
Once Upon a Time in America, 1984
Pokemon Detective Pikachu, 2019
The Power of One, 1992
Premium Rush, 2012
The Raven, 2012
Sex Drive, 2008
Shrek, 2001
Shrek 2, 2004
Siberia, 2018
Speed, 1994
Speed 2: Cruise Control, 1997
Stan & Ollie, 2018
Stuck on You, 2003
Taken 2, 2012
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows, 2016
Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes to Jail, 2009
Voyagers, 2020
The Watch, 2011
White Men Can’t Jump, 1992