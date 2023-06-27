Sure, streaming makes things easier and has allowed us to find some favorite shows we might not have otherwise gotten the chance to watch or rewatch. But with how things are changing at streaming services (especially with mergers leading to Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount+ with Showtime), some shows and movies are being removed from libraries.

Paramount+ has become the latest — along with Disney+, Hulu, and Max — to make the news by announcing it would be pulling some of its original shows from its catalog; Star Trek: Prodigy is still in post-production on Season 2 (which could find a new home).

Below, check out all the shows that have been removed from streaming services (or will be soon, as is the case with Paramount+).

Disney+

America the Beautiful

Among the Stars

Artemis Fowl

Be Our Chef

Best in Snow

Better Nate Than Ever

The Big Fib

Big Shot

Black Beauty

Buried Secrets of WWII

Cheaper by the Dozen

Clouds

Club Mickey Mouse

The Croc That Ate Jaws

Diary of a Future President

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings

Earth to Ned

Encore!

Family Reboot

Flora & Ulysses

Foodtastic

@Gina Yei: #Withallmyheartandyours

Harmonious Live!

Hollywood Stargirl

It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer

Just Beyond

Life Below Zero: Next Generation

Magic Camp

Marvel’s Project Hero

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers

More Than Robots

Most Wanted Sharks

The Mysterious Benedict Society

The One and Only Ivan

Own the Room

Penatonix: Around the World For the Holidays

Pick of the Litter

The Quest

The Real Right Stuff

The Right Stuff

Rogue Trip

Shop Class

Stuntman

Stargirl

Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made

Turner & Hooch

Ultimate Survival WWII

Weird But True!

Willow

Wolfgang

The World According to Jeff Goldblum

Hulu

9/11: 1 Day in America

The Armstrong Tapes

Best in Dough

Bin Laden’s Hard Drive

Buried Secrets of WWII

Chef vs. Wild

The Croc That Ate Jaws

Darby and the Dead

Dollface

Drug Lords: The Next Generation

Everything’s Trash

Extreme Rescues

Fearless: The Inside Story of the AFLW

The Hot Zone

Little Demon

Life Below Zero: Next Generation

Locked Up Abroad

Love in the Time of Coron

Maggie

Most Wanted Sharks

National Geographic Investigates: LSD and Psychedelics

North Korea: Inside the Mind of a Dictator

Pistol

The Premise

The Princess

Rosaline

To Catch a Smuggler: Rome

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller

Ultimate Survival WWII

Y: the Last Man



Max

12 Dates of Christmas

About Last Night

Amsterdam

An American Pickle

Aquaman: King of Atlantis

At Home With Amy Sedaris

Baketopia

Beartown

Beforeigners

Camping

Chad

Charm City Kings

Close Enough

The Closer

Craftopia

Czech It Out!

Detention Adventure

Dodo

Ellen’s Next Great Designer

Elliott from Earth

Esme & Roy

FBOY Island

Final Space

Finding Magic Mike

Full Bloom

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

The Garcias

Generation

Generation Hustle

Gordita Chronicles

Hack My Life: Inside Hacks

Head of the Class

Here and Now

Infinity Train

The Informant

K Street

The Last O.G.

Legendary

Little Ellen

Locked Down

Love Life

Lust

Made for Love

Major Crimes

Make It Big, Make It Small

Mao Mao: Heroes of Pure Heart

Messy Goes to Okido

Metalocalypse

Mia’s Magic Playground

Mighty Magiswords

Minx

The Misery Index

Moonshot

Mrs. Fletcher

My Dinner with Hervé

My Mom, Your Dad

The Nevers

Odo

OK K.O.! – Let’s Be Heroes

Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures

Raised by Wolves

Ravi Patel’s Pursuit of Happiness

Run

Ruxx

Shadows

Share

The Sleepers

Snowpiercer

Space Ghost Coast to Coast

Superintelligence

The Time Traveler’s Wife

The Witches

Westworld

Vinyl

Wrecked



Paramount+

Allegra’s Window

All In With Cam Newton

Becca’s Bunch

Bella and the Bulldogs

Blood & Treasure

Coyote

Crashletes

Digby Dragon

Fantasy Football

The Fresh Beat Band

From Cradle to Stage

The Game

Ghislaine: Partner in Crime

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies

Guilty Party

The Halo Effect

The Harper House

Inside Amy Schumer

Interrogation

Legendary Dudas

Monsters vs. Aliens

Mutt & Stuff

Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn

No Activity

Peter Rabbit

Pig Goat Banana Cricket

Queen of the Universe

The Real World: Homecoming

Ride

Snow Day

Star Trek: Prodigy

Tell Me a Story

The Troop

The Twilight Zone