Carpool Karaoke Lives On, Gabrielle Union’s ‘Perfect Find,’ ‘Outlander’ Welcomes Familiar Faces, Chaos in the ‘Silo’
The Carpool Karaoke franchise lives on with new pairings (Lea Michele and Darren Criss!) driving while singing. Gabrielle Union stars in Netflix’s romcom The Perfect Find as a woman who falls for her boss’s son. Lord John Grey returns to Outlander amid Revolutionary War conflict. The penultimate episode of Apple’s sci-fi thriller Silo promises more revelations—if the fugitive sheriff can live long enough to discover them.
Carpool Karaoke: The Series
Just because James Corden has left his late-night job behind doesn’t mean we’ve seen the end of the successful Carpool Karoake franchise. The series spinoff (co-executive produced by Corden), winner of five consecutive Emmys for short-form variety programming, returns with a batch of new episodes. Among the more intriguing pairings: Glee and Broadway veterans Lea Michele (currently killing it in Funny Girl) and Darren Criss, Alanis Morrisette with Cara Delevingne, Cedric the Entertainer with Abbott Elementary Emmy winner Sheryl Lee Ralph, Community’s Alison Brie with Danny Pudi and Joel McHale, plus cast ride- and singalongs with ensembles from Peacock’s Girls5Eva, CBS’s Ghosts and Apple’s The Afterparty.
The Perfect Find
Romcoms are never out of fashion—and in this fashion-centric movie, the dynamic is that of older woman/younger man, with Gabrielle Union as Jenna, whose plan for a career comeback is threatened when she discovers the hot young coworker (Keith Powers) she’s hooked up with is the son of her demanding boss (Gina Torres). The supporting cast looks like an off-season reunion of 9-1-1 co-stars, with Torres joined by Aisha Hinds and her on-screen Lone Star love interest DB Woodside.
Outlander
The popular historical romance continues its seventh season with the arrival at the Ridge of Lord John Grey (David Berry) and William Ransom (Charles Vandervaart)—whose Redcoat status as the Revolutionary War brews could create tension with his biological father, Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan). Also reappearing: Allan Christie (Alexander Vlahos), not seen since the chaos of the Season 6 finale, whom Claire (Caitríona Balfe) will try to console after Malva’s death.
Silo
In the exciting penultimate chapter of the subterranean sci-fi thriller, the search is on for fugitive sheriff Juliette (Rebecca Ferguson), whose main goal is to find some way to hack into the forbidden hard drive that could reveal the truth about the silo’s clouded history of deception. Replacement Mayor Holland (Tim Robbins) is leading the hunt, warning, “We are facing extinction.” He won’t be pleased to learn that yet another leading citizen has glimpsed the picture book revealing the world beyond the silo. The season finale promises to be quite explosive.
INSIDE FRIDAY TV:
- True Crime Watch: On Dateline NBC (9/8c), Josh Mankiewicz reports on a son’s 20-year crusade to find justice for his mother’s 1998 murder in Arlington, Va. Another long road to justice is chronicled on ABC’s 20/20 (9/8c), with Matt Gutman’s report on the investigation into the 1996 disappearance and murder of Cal Poly University freshman Kristin Smart, whose killer was sentenced in March.
- The Great American Joke Off (9:30/8:30c, The CW): The jokefest wraps its first season with comics Glenn Moore, Matthew Broussard, Natasha Leggero, Hugh Dennis, Tom Allen and Alonzo Bodden vying for top honors.
- New to Apple: The second season of inspirational youth-basketball drama Swagger, inspired by NBA star Kevin Durant’s experiences; and the fifth episode of psychological drama The Crowded Room, which finally begins peeling back layers of Danny’s (Tom Holland) troubled childhood that led to his current condition.
- RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars (streaming on Paramount+): Incubus frontman Brandon Boyd joins the judges when Drag Race alums Raven and Shannel help the remaining queens pay homage to past champs and create looks worthy of the Drag Race Hall of Fame. On Queen of the Universe (also on Paramount+), the singing competition adds a 20-second dance break to this week’s challenge.
- World’s Best (streaming on Disney+): Ghosts star Utkarsh Ambudkar co-wrote the songs and script and stars in this whimsical hip-hop comedy about 12-year-old mathlete Prem (Manny Magnus), who learns his late dad (Ambudkar) was a famous rapper and decides to try to channel his dad’s gifts.
- I’m a Virgo (streaming on Prime Video): Comic fantasy is the tone of a seven-part coming-of-age series starring Emmy winner Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us) as Cootie, a 13-foot-tall Black man whose newfound and outsized celebrity attracts the attention of a real-life superhero (Walton Goggins).
- Evil Dead Rise (streaming on Max): Released in April, the latest in the gory horror franchise begins streaming, with Lily Sullivan and Alyssa Sutherland as sisters whose reunion is interrupted by those pesky demonic Deadites.
- Unwelcome (streaming on Shudder): Also for horror fans: the yarn of a young Irish couple who move into a rural home and learn it’s not wise to miss a feeding of the spooky goblins who inhabit the woods outside their garden.