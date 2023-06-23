Carpool Karaoke Lives On, Gabrielle Union’s ‘Perfect Find,’ ‘Outlander’ Welcomes Familiar Faces, Chaos in the ‘Silo’

AppleTV

Carpool Karaoke: The Series

Season Premiere

Just because James Corden has left his late-night job behind doesn’t mean we’ve seen the end of the successful Carpool Karoake franchise. The series spinoff (co-executive produced by Corden), winner of five consecutive Emmys for short-form variety programming, returns with a batch of new episodes. Among the more intriguing pairings: Glee and Broadway veterans Lea Michele (currently killing it in Funny Girl) and Darren Criss, Alanis Morrisette with Cara Delevingne, Cedric the Entertainer with Abbott Elementary Emmy winner Sheryl Lee Ralph, Community’s Alison Brie with Danny Pudi and Joel McHale, plus cast ride- and singalongs with ensembles from Peacock’s Girls5Eva, CBS’s Ghosts and Apple’s The Afterparty.

Netflix

The Perfect Find

Movie Premiere

Romcoms are never out of fashion—and in this fashion-centric movie, the dynamic is that of older woman/younger man, with Gabrielle Union as Jenna, whose plan for a career comeback is threatened when she discovers the hot young coworker (Keith Powers) she’s hooked up with is the son of her demanding boss (Gina Torres). The supporting cast looks like an off-season reunion of 9-1-1 co-stars, with Torres joined by Aisha Hinds and her on-screen Lone Star love interest DB Woodside.

Starz

Outlander

8/7c

The popular historical romance continues its seventh season with the arrival at the Ridge of Lord John Grey (David Berry) and William Ransom (Charles Vandervaart)—whose Redcoat status as the Revolutionary War brews could create tension with his biological father, Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan). Also reappearing: Allan Christie (Alexander Vlahos), not seen since the chaos of the Season 6 finale, whom Claire (Caitríona Balfe) will try to console after Malva’s death.

Apple TV+

Silo

In the exciting penultimate chapter of the subterranean sci-fi thriller, the search is on for fugitive sheriff Juliette (Rebecca Ferguson), whose main goal is to find some way to hack into the forbidden hard drive that could reveal the truth about the silo’s clouded history of deception. Replacement Mayor Holland (Tim Robbins) is leading the hunt, warning, “We are facing extinction.” He won’t be pleased to learn that yet another leading citizen has glimpsed the picture book revealing the world beyond the silo. The season finale promises to be quite explosive.

