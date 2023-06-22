The clock is running out for Season 1 of Apple TV+‘s atmospheric and addictive sci-fi mystery, Silo, as the penultimate episode turns into a race against time.

Having escaped last week’s violent ambush by IT head Bernard (Tim Robbins) and Judicial enforcer Simms (Common), the underground society’s recently installed Sheriff Juliette Nichols (Rebecca Ferguson) makes a brilliant power play by heading straight for the last place Simms would look for her: his own home.

There, as we see in this exclusive clip from the episode (dropping June 23), the engineer-turned-law official is able to access the tech needed to decrypt the hard drive she’s been running around with, while also sharing with the captive Simms’ wife exactly what kind of monstrosities she and her husband have been party to. At the same time, Juliette’s deputy, Billings (Chinaza Uche), is having a reckoning with his own past failings, and Simms is spreading word (falsely) that Juliette is now a wanted woman for declaring that she wants to leave the Silo and “go outside.”

And we all know what that means from the first two episodes of the season. Given the show’s penchant for killing off characters we thought were the leads, is it possible that Juliette will actually be sent out to “clean” the giant screen overlooking Earth’s scorched surface? Is there a world where we could see what life looked like outside of the Silo? The jaw-dropping season finale hits next week and — hell yeah! — the series was recently renewed for a second season, so hold tight.

After all, the show is based on author Hugh Howey’s fabulous novel Wool, which has two sequels, and we can confirm that the way Season 1 ends is the beginning of a wild twist in this already thrilling ride.

Silo, Season 1, New Episodes, Fridays, Apple TV+