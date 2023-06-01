Even though the residents of Apple TV+’s Silo live beneath the surface of a ravaged Earth above, secrets refuse to stay buried. In this week’s tense and twist-filled episode, “Relics,” more revelations arise as newly minted Sheriff Juliette Nichols (the awesome Rebecca Ferguson) and Chief Deputy Billings (Chinaza Uche) discover an artifact tied to the past that has clearly been washed from the history books. Is it a clue to who really killed Juliette’s lover, George (Ferdinand Kingsley)? Or, as we see in this exclusive clip, another item that Judicial enforced Simms (Common) can use to derail her investigation?

If you haven’t gotten into the critically acclaimed drama, ya’ll might want to get your binge on as soon as possible (before anyone spoils the shockingly tragic first two episodes!). And don’t let the fact that it’s set in miles below ground in a dystopian future where tech is forbidden (so many stairs!!) and the reasons for our subterranean existence are murky, at best. Because at the heart of this exquisite adaptation of Hugh Howey’s page-turner, Wool, lies a deeply fascinating mystery and characters who would fit into any universe.

“I know a lot of readers who got into the book will tell me “I am not a sci-fi reader” and it’s either made them branch out or try other things in the genre,” says the best-selling Howey, who is also an executive producer on the series. “It feels like a timeless story to me…timeless themes, the characters in here are very recognizable and we can understand the frustrations they’re going through.”

Despite looking about 35, the self-described “child of the Cold War” adds that the idea of a ruined society doesn’t feel like too much of a stretch. “We had fallout shelters and bunkers…I remember doing drills where we’d get under our desks, which were somehow nuclear bomb-proof,” he laughs. “So thinking of a place to put people where they only have this one view of the outside world sort of made sense to me.”

And while the streamer has yet to renew the show, there is certainly plenty of mythology and material to explore beyond the pages of “Wool.” Howey’s novel is the first of a trilogy and his co-EP Graham Yost (Justified) sees the potential for future installments. Especially since some of the storylines set up in Season 1 may not be entirely resolved.

“We will answer all the questions, if we get to do the all three books and do the full series that we have envisions,” he promises. “But hopefully those answers will come in a way the audience doesn’t expect…there may be a little spin on things.”

So let’s get that greenlight going, Apple TV+!