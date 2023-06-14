‘Silo’ Season 2 Confirmed: Apple TV+ Renews Hit Dystopian Sci-Fi Drama

Silo, the dystopian sci-fi series based on Hugh Howey‘s best-selling Wool book trilogy, will be returning for a second season at Apple TV+.

Created by Emmy-nominated screenwriter Graham Yost (Justified), who also serves as showrunner, Silo stars Rebecca Ferguson (Dune) as Juliette Nichols, an engineer who works on the generators deep in the underground silo that is meant to protect its inhabitants from the outside world. The eighth episode is set to premiere this Friday, June 16.

“It has been enormously fulfilling to see the engrossing, atmospheric and beautifully crafted sci-fi epic Silo quickly become Apple’s number one drama series,” said Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+. “As audiences around the world have become gripped by the mysteries and conspiracies buried within this fascinating subterranean world, viewership only continues to climb, and we are so excited for more secrets of the silo to be revealed in season two.”

Silo revolves around the last 10,000 people on earth, living in their mile-deep home, which protects them from the toxic and deadly world outside. However, no one knows when or why exactly the silo was built, and those who try to discover why face fatal consequences. While seeking answers about a loved one’s murder, Juliette tumbles into a mystery that goes far deeper than she could ever have imagined.

“We cannot wait for audiences around the world to immerse themselves in the epic world we have created to bring Hugh Howey’s novels to life,” said Yost. “Apple has believed in our vision from day one, and it’s an honor to have the opportunity to dig deeper into this story and peel back the layers to our characters in the Silo.”

In addition to Ferguson, the series stars Common (The Chi), Harriet Walter (Succession), Chinaza Uche (Dickinson), Avi Nash (The Walking Dead), David Oyelowo (Selma), Rashida Jones (Parks and Recreation), and Academy Award winner Tim Robbins (Mystic River).

Yost serves as executive producer on the series alongside Howey, Ferguson, Morten Tyldum (who also directs the first three episodes), Nina Jack, Fred Golan, Rémi Aubuchon, and Ingrid Escajeda. It is produced by AMC Studios for Apple TV+.