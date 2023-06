ESPN announced the nominees for the 2023 ESPYS, in which athletes like LeBron James and Patrick Mahomes are up for “Best Record-Breaking Performance” and “Best Athlete, Men’s Sports,” respectively.

Other headliners include three-time nominee Mikaela Shiffrin facing off against A’ja Wilson, Sophia Smith, and Iga Świątek for “Best Athlete, Women’s Sports.” Alongside James as a newcomer to the category will be F1’s Max Verstappen, Novak Djokovic, and Mikaela Shiffrin for “Best Record-Breaking Performance.” Joining Mahomes is fellow two-time nominee Nikola Jokíć alongside newcomers Aaron Judge and Lionel Messi.

Lastly, making her sixth straight appearance in Best WNBA Player, Candace Parker joins back-to-back nominee Skylar Diggins-Smith alongside A’ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart.

Fun fact: Jokić is the lowest-drafted player (41st overall in the second round in 2014) to win the NBA Finals MVP, passing Dennis Johnson, who was drafted 29th overall in 1979. Jokíć earned himself three ESPY nominations this year to add to his previous three.

The 2023 ESPYS will broadcast live on Wednesday, July 12, at 8/7c on ABC from Los Angeles. The star-studded ceremony will relive the highlight moments of the year, honor leading athletes and performances, and bring together the sports industry’s fan favorites and biggest stars.

Check out the full list of nominations below.

Best Athlete, Men’s Sports

Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets

Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Lionel Messi, Argentina

Best Athlete, Women’s Sports

Mikaela Shiffrin, Ski

Sophia Smith, Portland Thorns

Iga Świątek, Tennis

A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

Best Breakthrough Athlete

Caitlin Clark, Iowa Women’s Basketball

Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

Angel Reese, LSU Women’s Basketball

Julio Rodríguez, Seattle Mariners

Best Record-Breaking Performance

Novak Djokovic — 23rd Grand Slam title, with the French Open, for the most major singles trophies in the history of men’s tennis

LeBron James — NBA career scoring record

Mikaela Shiffrin — most World Cup victories with her 87th win

Max Verstappen — with the Mexican Grand Prix, most wins in a season

Best Championship Performance

Leon Edwards, UFC — defeats Kamaru Usman by fifth round KO to win UFC welterweight title, handing Usman his first UFC loss

Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets — 2023 NBA Finals MVP

Lionel Messi, Argentina — in the 2022 World Cup Final, scored two goals and scored in the penalty shootout to win Man of the Match; won the Golden Ball as FIFA’s best player of the tournament

Rose Zhang, LPGA — defeated Jennifer Kupcho in a two-hole sudden death playoff, making history by becoming the first woman in 72 years to win her first professional start

Best Comeback Athlete

Jon Jones, UFC — His first fight in the UFC since 2020; while he was plotting a move to the heavyweight division, he and the UFC president did not see eye-to-eye over fighter pay. Jones felt that he needed to be paid more for a move up to the heavyweight division, which resulted in him delaying his return.

Jamal Murray, Denver Nuggets — He missed the entirety of last season due to a torn ACL in his left knee; the injury happened in the April 12, 2021 game, and he didn’t play for 18 months.

Alyssa Thomas, Connecticut Sun — 2022 WNBA Comeback Player of the Year; she missed all but six games last season while recovering from a torn Achilles tendon and leads the team in assists (6.1), steals (1.7) and minutes played (32.1).)

Justin Verlander, Current New York Mets / Houston Astros — 2022 NL Comeback Player of the Year, after being limited to only six innings in 2020 and missing the entire 2021 season due to Tommy John surgery; he returned this season to go 18-4 with a 1.75 ERA (the lowest by any AL pitcher since Pedro Martinez posted a 1.74 ERA in 2000)

Best Play

Michael Block Hole-in-One! GOLF

Justin Jefferson with the Catch of the Century NFL

Ally Lemos with the perfect corner to tie the National Championship game NCAA

Trinity Thomas Perfect 10 Tying the All-Time NCAA Record NCAA

Best Team

Denver Nuggets, NBA

Georgia Bulldogs, NCAA Football

Kansas City Chiefs, NFL

Las Vegas Aces, WNBA

Louisiana State Tigers, NCAA Women’s Basketball

Oklahoma Sooners, NCAA Softball

Vegas Golden Knights, NHL

Best College Athlete, Men’s Sports

Zach Edey, Purdue Men’s Basketball

Duncan McGuire, Creighton Soccer

Brennan O’Neill, Duke Lacrosse

Caleb Williams, USC Football

Best College Athlete, Women’s Sports

Jordy Bahl, Oklahoma Softball

Caitlin Clark, Iowa Women’s Basketball

Izzy Scane, Northwestern Lacrosse

Trinity Thomas, Florida Gators Gymnastics

Best Athlete With a Disability

Erica McKee, Sled Hockey Team

Zach Miller, Snowboarding

Aaron Pike, Wheelchair Racing & Cross-Country Skiing

Susannah Scaroni, Wheelchair Racing

Best NFL Player

Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers

Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Best MLB Player

Paul Goldschmidt, St. Louis Cardinals

Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

Justin Verlander, Houston Astros

Best NHL Player

Jonathan Marchessault, Vegas Golden Knights

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

David Pastrňák, Boston Bruins

Linus Ullmark, Boston Bruins

Best NBA Player

Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Best WNBA Player

Skylar Diggins-Smith, Phoenix Mercury

Candace Parker, Chicago Sky (Current Las Vegas Aces)

Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm (Current New York Liberty)

A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

Best Driver

Brittany Force, NHRA

Kyle Larson, NASCAR

Josef Newgarden, IndyCar

Max Verstappen, F1

Best UFC Fighter

Leon Edwards

Jon Jones

Islam Makhachev

Amanda Nunes

Best Boxer

Gervonta Davis

Devin Haney

Claressa Shields

Shakur Stevenson

Best Soccer Player

Aitana Bonmatí, Spain/Barcelona

Erling Haaland, Norway/Manchester City

Lionel Messi, Argentina/PSG

Sophia Smith, USWNT/Portland Thorns

Best Golfer

Wyndham Clark

Nelly Korda

Jon Rahm

Scottie Scheffler

Best Tennis Player

Carlos Alcaraz

Novak Djokovic

Aryna Sabalenka

Iga Świątek