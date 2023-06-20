‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ Star Daisy Kelliher Reacts to Explosive Love Triangle Twist

Below Deck Sailing Yacht‘s Daisy Kelliher is opening up about the love triangle drama between herself and her crewmates Colin MacRae and Gary King, which has become a focal point of the Bravo reality series.

Recent episodes of the fourth season have seen Kelliher and MacRae advance their relationship from friends to lovers, but things haven’t been all smooth sailing. In a shocking twist on Monday’s (June 19) episode, Parsifal III’s Chief Stewardess made a big mistake when she accidentally referred to MacRae as “Gary,” her former fling, while in bed.

MacRae took this hard, telling the cameras, “I have never been mistaken for anybody else in bed. It’s a blow to the ego. I mean, maybe she’s actually thinking about him when we’re fooling around? I don’t know.”

When Kelliher explained herself, she said the mistake was due to MacRae and King messing with her head. “I thought you were Gary. Because the two are in my head, you’re both f*****g with my head, I just want you out of my f*****g head.”

MacRae told her she needed to “take accountability” and “figure out what you want.”

Speaking to People, Kelliher admitted her relationship with MacRae was “a lot more serious” than any potential romance she had with King but added that the latter’s presence complicated matters.

Kelliher, who had been friends with MacRae for three years prior to turning things romantic, said she was initially “leery” of him.

“He does have a lot of girlfriends, so I didn’t want to be just another girlfriend,” she said. “And for me, I felt he needed to take time to be on his own and figure life out on his own before we got into something serious. So there was a lot going on while we were trying to navigate our feelings for each other.”

Despite growing closer over the season, Kelliher confessed: “It wasn’t smooth sailing.”

“I think in an ideal world, we would’ve liked each other, we would’ve gotten to know each other and kind of progressed into that. But I did have a history with Gary, and that’s not anyone’s fault,” she explained.

“Colin was taken [when I slept with Gary], and Gary and I get along, and, yeah, I guess we have feelings for each other to some level. So that just added so much complicated stuff,” she continued.

As for whether Kelliher and MacRae are still together, fans will have to watch and find out what happens, though the reality star seemed to suggest that things didn’t end on the best terms.

“I don’t want to give too much away, but a lot has happened in the last few weeks, and at the moment, I don’t expect to hear from him,” she stated. “It’s difficult to not be able to kind of comment on it because I don’t want to spoil anything for the viewers or anything like that. But yeah, a lot has happened in the last year.”